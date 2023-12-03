Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Aitania

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Aitania, Greece

houses
3
3 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, one…
€540,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€745,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Aitania, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir