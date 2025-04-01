Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Edessa, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Pella . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement co…
$120,030
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters in North Greece . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$208,749
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Edessa, Greece

