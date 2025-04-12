Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kangasala
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kangasala, Finland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pakinmaki, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Pakinmaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$160,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Jussila, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Jussila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Lake view, own plot, geothermal heat, low fee (2,8€/m²), end apartment, rv 2017, less than 2…
$338,146
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes