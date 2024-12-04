  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial The Beach House Fahid

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$494,000
;
17
ID: 32761
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Find your balance in a place surrounded by natural beauty and an inspiring community. Located in the vibrant heart of Fahid Island, The Beach House Fahid offers partial views of the endless sea and Abu Dhabi skyline, as well as unobstructed access to the shoreline, landscaped gardens, Coral Drive, and fitness and wellness areas within the coastal area.

 

The project comprises 11 elegant buildings, including studios, three-bedroom apartments, and maid's quarters. Each home is carefully designed with exquisite finishes inspired by the coastal surroundings, creating a tranquil, high-end living environment. 

 

Residents enjoy resort amenities including two swimming pools, two state-of-the-art gyms, children's playgrounds, and tranquil communal areas that encourage relaxation and socializing.

Localización en el mapa

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Azizi Neila
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$262,769
Complejo residencial Radisson Dubai Damac Hills
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$245,096
Complejo residencial Fashionz by Danube
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$218,904
Complejo residencial New complex of furnished apartments Fairway Residences with swimming pools and views of the golf course, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$501,076
Complejo residencial Aquamarine Beach Residences
Um el Kaiwain, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$319,051
Está viendo
Complejo residencial The Beach House Fahid
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$494,000
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$171,139
Sumérgete en el mundo de la refinada comodidad y estilo moderno con Moonsa 2 - un nuevo proyecto residencial, situado en la zona de desarrollo dinámico de International City en Dubai. Inspirado en el éxito de la primera fase, este proyecto redefine el estilo de vida urbano, ofrece el equilib…
Agencia
TRANIO
Complejo residencial New LEGADO Residence with a swimming pool, parks and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New LEGADO Residence with a swimming pool, parks and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New LEGADO Residence with a swimming pool, parks and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New LEGADO Residence with a swimming pool, parks and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$207,473
LEGADO es un nuevo complejo residencial premium en la prestigiosa zona de Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) en Dubai. Este proyecto ofrece apartamentos modernos y funcionales con 1, 2 y 3 dormitorios, creados para aquellos que aprecian estilo, comodidad y comodidad.¿Qué hace de LEGADO spacial?Di…
Agencia
TRANIO
Complejo residencial Sea Side
Complejo residencial Sea Side
Complejo residencial Sea Side
Complejo residencial Sea Side
Complejo residencial Sea Side
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Sea Side
Complejo residencial Sea Side
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$727,123
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 10
¡Apartamentos en el complejo residencial de élite Sea Side en las islas de Dubai! ¡Bienes inmuebles junto al mar al precio de apartamentos en zonas residenciales de Dubai! ¡Una inversión rentable con ingresos garantizados! ¡Cocina totalmente amueblada! ¡Cuota sin interés! ¡Cerca se encuentra…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Realting.com
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones