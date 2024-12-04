  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Dubái
  4. Complejo residencial Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Complejo residencial Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$591,296
BTC
7.0333496
ETH
368.6479248
USDT
584 605.3122019
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
14
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32593
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 7/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Funciones de reparación:

  • Acabado rugoso

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Sobre el complejo

Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands:

Where every sunrise begins over the Arabian Gulf.

Project Overview:

Samana Ocean Quest is a new landmark of coastal living by Samana Developers, located on Dubai Islands – Central Island (Island A).
Blending elegant architecture with resort-inspired design, this exclusive residential project captures the essence of luxury seaside living with direct sea views, private pools, and world-class amenities.

  • Developer: Samana Developers.

  • Location: Dubai Islands (Island A).

  • Property Type: Waterfront Apartments & Penthouses.

  • Ownership: 100% Freehold.

  • Handover: Q4 2028.

  • Payment Plan: Flexible up to 6 years – 1% monthly.

Units & Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 505.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 143 m² from 830.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 930.000€

4 Bedroom Penthouse ~ 230 m² from 1.100.000€

Spacious layouts with private pools, panoramic sea views, and elegant interiors.

Amenities & Lifestyle

Experience luxury as a daily ritual.
Samana Ocean Quest offers a full range of resort-style facilities designed for wellness, relaxation, and exclusivity:

  • Private infinity pools in selected apartments.

  • Fully equipped fitness & wellness center.

  • Sauna, steam room & yoga zones.

  • Outdoor lounge decks and BBQ areas.

  • Infinity swimming pool overlooking the sea.

  • Children’s play area & family zones.

  • 24/7 security & concierge services.

  • Smart home integration in all units.

  • Retail boulevard & fine dining nearby.

Prime Location – Dubai Islands:

Situated on Central Island, part of the iconic Dubai Islands masterplan, Samana Ocean Quest combines natural tranquility with excellent connectivity:

  • 10 min to Dubai Creek Harbour.

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.

  • 20 min to DXB Airport.

  • Easy access via causeways & bridges to mainland Dubai.

A destination where beachfront serenity meets city convenience.

Investment Highlights:

  • Waterfront Freehold Property – rare and highly demanded.

  • High ROI potential – rental yields up to 8% projected.

  • Flexible 6-year payment plan – 1% monthly installments.

  • Capital appreciation expected as Dubai Islands develop.

  • Perfect for international investors – hassle-free ownership.

Why Samana Ocean Quest:

Every detail reflects Samana’s signature – modern luxury, wellness-driven design, and the unique comfort of private pool apartments.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, investment, or permanent residence, Ocean Quest is where the sea becomes part of your lifestyle.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Ghaf Woods
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$410,959
Complejo residencial The Rings
Business Bay, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$16,99M
Complejo residencial A Masterpiece in Dubai Maritime City, walking distance to the water. Omniyat / Talea
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$613,919
Complejo residencial Bianca Townhouses — luxury residence by Reportage Properties with swimming pools and green areas in Dubailand
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$441,879
Complejo residencial New residential complex Rena Townhouse with a roof-top swimming pool and a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$2,21M
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$591,296
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial
Complejo residencial
Complejo residencial
Complejo residencial
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$451,638
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 64
Área 70–181 m²
16 objetos inmobiliarios 16
Twin Clouds es un complejo residencial de lujo con torres gemelas de 64 pisos diseñadas para brindar visión ininterrumpida de 360°. Vistas del Burj Khalifa y del centro de Dubai. Las residencias del complejo están personalizadas, con acabados de alta gama y enormes ventanas panorámicas que o…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
70.0 – 94.9
451,638 – 604,707
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
117.8 – 130.4
639,593 – 802,641
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
174.4 – 180.5
985,530 – 1,02M
Agencia
Geo Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Olivia Residence
Complejo residencial Olivia Residence
Complejo residencial Olivia Residence
Complejo residencial Olivia Residence
Complejo residencial Olivia Residence
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Olivia Residence
Complejo residencial Olivia Residence
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$225,863
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 8
¡Elegantes apartamentos en el complejo Olivia Residence en Dubai Investments Park! ¡Cocina totalmente amueblada! ¡Plan de cuotas sin intereses después de recibir las llaves! ¡Perfecto para vivir e invertir! Amenidades: piscina, jardín zen, gimnasio interior panorámico, cine al aire libre, á…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Complejo residencial La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Complejo residencial La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Complejo residencial La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Complejo residencial La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Complejo residencial La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Ras al-Jaima, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$528,462
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2028
Número de plantas 18
¡Impresionantes apartamentos en el complejo residencial La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences en Ras Al Khaimah! ¡A la orilla del mar! ¡Amenidades exclusivas! ¡Interior de diseño! ¡Cocina totalmente amueblada y con electrodomésticos! ¡Encontraremos viviendas con una tasa hipotecaria favorable o un …
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones