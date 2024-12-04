  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Abu Dabi
  4. Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE

Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$300,000
;
18
ID: 16406
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/6/24

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Monolítico
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    6

Sobre el complejo

Exclusive apartments in Al Raha Lofts in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment (ROI - 7.4% in $)! Let's provide the investor catalog! The apartments are completely furnished! The complex is handed over!

Infrastructure: general recreation area, pool, private jacuzzi, gym, sports grounds, playground, barbecue site, landscape gardens, covered parking.

Location:
- 5 minutes- Abu-Dabi International Airport;
- 5 minutes - Masar City;
- 5 minutes - entertainment on the island of Yas;
- 5 minutes - the world of Ferrari;
- 5 minutes - beach Al Rach.
Call or write, we will answer all questions regarding the acquisition of apartments!

Localización en el mapa

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

