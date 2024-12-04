Complejo residencial AL RAHA LOFTS ONE

Exclusive apartments in Al Raha Lofts in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment (ROI - 7.4% in $)! Let's provide the investor catalog! The apartments are completely furnished! The complex is handed over!
Infrastructure: general recreation area, pool, private jacuzzi, gym, sports grounds, playground, barbecue site, landscape gardens, covered parking.
Location:
- 5 minutes- Abu-Dabi International Airport;
- 5 minutes - Masar City;
- 5 minutes - entertainment on the island of Yas;
- 5 minutes - the world of Ferrari;
- 5 minutes - beach Al Rach.
We will provide free apartments on request!
Call or write, we will answer all questions regarding the acquisition of apartments!