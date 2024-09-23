Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Turquía
$115,612
14
ID: 32647
Última actualización: 14/10/25

Localización

  País
    Turquía
  Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  Ciudad
    Alanya
  Pueblo
    Mahmutlar

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

Sobre el complejo

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) measuring 55 sq m in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

We present our new project, Yekta Blue IV Residence, part of the now-legendary BLUE Residence line.

This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 500 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport. It is located in one of Turkey's most popular resort towns, Alanya, in the Mahmutlar district on the border with Kargicak.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, and a pharmacy.

Amenities:

  • Landscaped garden
  • Swimming pool with water slides
  • Children's pool
  • Children's play area and room
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Fitness room
  • Satellite TV
  • Elevator
  • Emergency generator
  • Exterior lighting
  • Caretaker
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV system
  • Outdoor parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Mahmutlar, Turquía
