Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Alanya, Turquía
de
$179,059
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
7
ID: 32861
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1161
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 11/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Short-term rental license!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 sq. m., in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic is a new premium residential complex located a 4-minute walk from Alanya's famous Cleopatra Beach and its beautiful park.

The complex is located on a quiet street, allowing residents to enjoy the tranquility while still being within walking distance of the developed infrastructure of the city's tourist center.

The complex's unique location ensures not only comfortable living and recreation year-round, but also a profitable investment with high liquidity.

The complex is distinguished by impeccable quality, modern materials and technologies, luxurious design, and the highest level of comfort.

The complex was built in 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Heated outdoor pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Children's pool
  • Lobby
  • Gym
  • Heated jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Children's playroom
  • Bike parking
  • Manager
  • Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
  • Generator
  • Fenced area
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Educación
Cuidado de la salud

