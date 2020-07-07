Complejo residencial Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.

  1. Realting.com
Kathu, Tailandia
$73,200
9
ID: 32713
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 005139
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Kathu

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Dcondo Cove Phuket is a new residential complex from developer Sansiri, one of Thailand's most trusted and recognizable brands.

The project is located in the Kathu district, the geographical center of the island, close to shopping centers like Central Festival Phuket, Tesco Lotus, golf courses, and major highways.

The complex features a spacious swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a yoga area, a coworking space, laundry facilities, landscaped gardens, and a relaxation area. 24/7 security is provided, and parking and EV charging stations are available.

The complex consists of four 8-story buildings, with a total of 862 units – studio apartments with one (1+1) and two (2+1) bedrooms, ranging in size from 25 sq m to 52 sq m.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of greenery and landscapes.

The project is aimed at residents and investors seeking comfortable housing with potential for value appreciation.
Dcondo Cove is the ideal solution for living in the center of Phuket and for long-term rental investment.

Rental Pool Program: from Plast Property (30 years of experience).

Layouts and Prices:

  • Studio (25 sq. m) - from 2,400,000 ฿
  • 1BR (from 28 sq. m) - from 2,730,000 ฿
  • 1BR+ (52 sq. m) - from 4,570,000 ฿

Downpayment 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool with jacuzzi
  • Landscaped gardens
  • Recreation area
  • Fitness area
  • Yoga area
  • Coworking space
  • Laundry facilities
  • Parking and EV charging stations
  • 24/4 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Kathu, Tailandia

Pregunte lo que quiera
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
