Realting.com
Hungría
Transdanubia
Somogy
Siofoki jaras
Siofok
Apartamentos
Apartamentos en venta en Siofok, Hungría
198 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
42 m²
€ 146,851
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
59 m²
€ 141,502
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
75 m²
€ 154,608
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
96 m²
€ 419,690
Apartamento 1 habitación
Siofok, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
22 m²
€ 120,370
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
65 m²
€ 264,814
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
62 m²
€ 326,336
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
76 m²
€ 302,262
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
76 m²
€ 270,164
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
65 m²
€ 319,114
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
77 m²
€ 636,623
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
97 m²
€ 414,607
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
52 m²
€ 294,238
Apartamento 1 habitación
Siofok, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
25 m²
€ 53,230
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
57 m²
€ 347,468
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
42 m²
€ 135,055
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
49 m²
€ 187,242
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
38 m²
€ 227,098
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
62 m²
€ 312,962
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
59 m²
€ 332,221
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
80 m²
€ 184,300
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
42 m²
€ 213,723
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
90 m²
€ 347,468
Newly built semi-detached houses for sale in the Siófok spa area, in the neighborhood of new…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
65 m²
€ 343,723
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
78 m²
€ 168,518
Apartamento 1 habitación
Siofok, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
31 m²
€ 96,296
Apartamento 6 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
6 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
135 m²
€ 320,986
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
63 m²
€ 160,493
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
71 m²
€ 160,493
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
62 m²
€ 119,032
