Realting.com
Hungría
Transdanubia
Zala
Keszthelyi jaras
Keszthely
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Keszthely, Hungría
69 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Por valoración
Casa 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
84 m²
€ 174,724
Apartamento 1 habitación
Keszthely, Hungría
1
1
33 m²
€ 80,497
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
55 m²
€ 117,111
Casa 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
3
1
74 m²
€ 226,145
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
58 m²
€ 118,457
Casa 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
4
2
90 m²
€ 69,728
Apartamento 1 habitación
Keszthely, Hungría
1
1
35 m²
€ 97,996
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
60 m²
€ 188,454
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
60 m²
€ 156,148
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
4
2
120 m²
€ 344,602
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
58 m²
€ 117,111
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
46 m²
€ 247,575
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
40 m²
€ 274,605
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
3
1
57 m²
€ 266,367
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
3
1
83 m²
€ 131,649
Casa 8 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
8
2
220 m²
€ 363,179
Casa 6 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
6
3
160 m²
€ 215,107
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
50 m²
€ 102,035
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
2
131 m²
€ 147,802
Casa 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
4
1
120 m²
€ 180,109
Casa 15 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
15
9
270 m²
€ 376,640
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
46 m²
€ 174,993
Casa 7 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
7
3
167 m²
€ 282,682
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
3
1
70 m²
€ 309,604
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
3
1
70 m²
€ 376,640
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
4
1
78 m²
€ 121,149
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
4
2
157 m²
€ 848,691
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
3
1
64 m²
€ 266,367
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
48 m²
€ 218,984
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
2
1
47 m²
€ 211,607
1
2
3
