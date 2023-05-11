Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungría
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Zala
  5. Keszthelyi jaras
  6. Keszthely

Propiedades residenciales en venta en Keszthely, Hungría

69 propiedades total found
Casa 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 84 m²
€ 174,724
Apartamento 1 habitación en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 33 m²
€ 80,497
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 55 m²
€ 117,111
Casa 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 74 m²
€ 226,145
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 58 m²
€ 118,457
Casa 4 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 90 m²
€ 69,728
Apartamento 1 habitación en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 35 m²
€ 97,996
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 188,454
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 60 m²
€ 156,148
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 120 m²
€ 344,602
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 58 m²
€ 117,111
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 46 m²
€ 247,575
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 40 m²
€ 274,605
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 57 m²
€ 266,367
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 83 m²
€ 131,649
Casa 8 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Casa 8 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 8
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 220 m²
€ 363,179
Casa 6 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Casa 6 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 6
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 160 m²
€ 215,107
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 50 m²
€ 102,035
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 131 m²
€ 147,802
Casa 4 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 120 m²
€ 180,109
Casa 15 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Casa 15 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 15
Nº de cuartos de baño 9
Área 270 m²
€ 376,640
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 46 m²
€ 174,993
Casa 7 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 7
Nº de cuartos de baño 3
Área 167 m²
€ 282,682
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 70 m²
€ 309,604
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 70 m²
€ 376,640
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 78 m²
€ 121,149
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 157 m²
€ 848,691
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 64 m²
€ 266,367
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 48 m²
€ 218,984
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Keszthely, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Keszthely, Hungría
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 47 m²
€ 211,607
Realting.com
Ir