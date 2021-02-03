  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Complejo residencial premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

Complejo residencial premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
Precio en demanda
;
6
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32850
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 10/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Tivat
  • Ciudad
    Tivat

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026

Sobre el complejo

Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer!

About the Complex:
A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat.

The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature private patios.

Panoramic windows fill the apartments with natural light and provide beautiful views of the sea and the city.

High-quality finishes include natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate control equipment from leading brands.

Functional layouts ensure maximum use of space.

The complex offers 24/7 security, video surveillance, split systems, and water heaters.
Professional property management is available.

Location:
– 600 m from the sea
– Within walking distance: beaches, restaurants, Porto Montenegro promenade, and shops
– 10 minutes to Tivat Airport, 1 hour 20 minutes to Podgorica

Services for Buyers:
– Assistance with obtaining a residence permit through property ownership
– Furniture setup and rental management
– High-liquidity property with income potential
– Free consultation
– Online transactions available

Localización en el mapa

Tivat, Montenegro
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
de
$166,752
Complejo residencial Astar Marina
Meljine, Montenegro
de
$299,691
Complejo residencial Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Montenegro
de
$103,336
Complejo residencial New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
de
$713,912
Complejo residencial New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
de
$602,420
Está viendo
Complejo residencial premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
Precio en demanda
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Premium dom v centre goroda
Edificio de apartamentos Premium dom v centre goroda
Edificio de apartamentos Premium dom v centre goroda
Edificio de apartamentos Premium dom v centre goroda
Edificio de apartamentos Premium dom v centre goroda
Edificio de apartamentos Premium dom v centre goroda
Edificio de apartamentos Premium dom v centre goroda
Bar, Montenegro
de
$79,517
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 10
Área 27–43 m²
3 objetos inmobiliarios 3
Estos son cómodos apartamentos en un edificio de 10 plantas, estacionamiento subterráneo funcional y aparcamiento cerca de la casa. Le ofrecemos diseños convenientes de apartamentos en los que será cómodo vivir con una familia o alquilar. Muchos apartamentos cuentan con grandes galerías y te…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
27.0 – 43.0
78,571 – 121,670
Agencia
GATE Realty
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
GATE Realty
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Српски
Complejo residencial New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Complejo residencial New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Complejo residencial New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Complejo residencial New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Complejo residencial New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Complejo residencial New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
de
$713,912
Área 107–137 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront. Condo-hotel is modern development project, comfortably located in Rafailovici at the Budva Riviera - the most developed and attractive tourist destination in Montenegro. Apartments are located directly on the coast of the Adriatic Sea and on the 2 km…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
107.0
788,026
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
137.0
974,286
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Complejo residencial Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Complejo residencial Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Complejo residencial Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Complejo residencial Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Complejo residencial Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Complejo residencial Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Radovici, Montenegro
de
$491,351
Año de construcción 2016
Número de plantas 2
Área 65–338 m²
8 objetos inmobiliarios 8
Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex ter…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
65.0
456,986
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
98.0 – 118.0
689,811 – 1,57M
Villa
184.0 – 338.0
2,54M – 3,98M
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Montenegro
«¿Cómo comprar una CASA en Montenegro por su cuenta?» Orientación de Raushan Valeev, director de la agencia KaraTau
03.02.2021
«¿Cómo comprar una CASA en Montenegro por su cuenta?» Orientación de Raushan Valeev, director de la agencia KaraTau
«Cualquier trato realizado en las condiciones actuales es un éxito». Entrevista con el copropietario de NAVIT MANAGEMENT
07.12.2020
«Cualquier trato realizado en las condiciones actuales es un éxito». Entrevista con el copropietario de NAVIT MANAGEMENT
«El mayor impacto en el mercado inmobiliario lo ha causado el cierre de las fronteras». La opinión de la directora de la empresa montenegrina MONTBEL
19.11.2020
«El mayor impacto en el mercado inmobiliario lo ha causado el cierre de las fronteras». La opinión de la directora de la empresa montenegrina MONTBEL
«Las leyes de Montenegro permiten que ambas partes de la transacción se sientan seguras». Sobre el trámite de compra de inmuebles en el país
14.09.2020
«Las leyes de Montenegro permiten que ambas partes de la transacción se sientan seguras». Sobre el trámite de compra de inmuebles en el país
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad montenegrina a través de inversiones. Nos lo cuenta la directora de la agencia inmobiliaria Monte-Life de Montenegro
09.09.2020
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad montenegrina a través de inversiones. Nos lo cuenta la directora de la agencia inmobiliaria Monte-Life de Montenegro
Lista de países desde los que se permite la entrada a Montenegro a partir del 1 de junio
23.06.2020
Lista de países desde los que se permite la entrada a Montenegro a partir del 1 de junio
Mostrar todas las publicaciones