Casa club 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

Yeroskipou, Chipre
$308,377
ID: 32618
Última actualización: 9/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Chipre
  • Barrio
    Paphos District
  • Ciudad
    Yeroskipou

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    4

Sobre el complejo

🏙️ About the Project

LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms.
The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials.

Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s playground, covered parking, and a secure gated complex.

🏗️ Design and Infrastructure

  • Two three-storey buildings surrounded by landscaped greenery

  • Spacious balconies and storage rooms (~4 m²)

  • Air-conditioning units in all rooms

  • Electric shutters in bedrooms

  • Solar water heating system

 

Highlights:

  • Modern swimming pool & landscaped gardens

  • Communal rooftop terrace

  • Children’s play area

  • Energy efficiency class A

  • Electric car charging provision

  • Intercom and security system

💎 Why Choose LUNA GENE

  • Prime location with high growth potential

  • Superior construction and finishing quality

  • Energy-efficient design and sustainable living

  • Perfect for residence, rental, or investment

LUNA GENE — where comfort meets contemporary design in Paphos.

Localización en el mapa

Ocio

