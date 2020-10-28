  1. Realting.com
Villa Superior

Peyia, Chipre
de
$5,61M
VAT
de
$4,085/m²
BTC
66.6723396
ETH
3 494.5823737
USDT
5 541 741.2711517
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
18
ID: 32684
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 22/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Chipre
  • Barrio
    Paphos District
  • Ciudad
    Peyia

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Bloque de cuadro
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    3

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  Piscina
  Gimnasio
  Área vallada
  Ascensor

Además

  Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos

Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this residence embodies elegance, innovation, and comfort in every detail.

From the moment you step inside, the villa reveals an exceptional interplay of space, light, and design. Expansive living areas open toward the Mediterranean through floor-to-ceiling windows, while marble flooring, custom-made joinery, and designer finishes create an atmosphere of understated luxury. Smart home automation, underfloor heating and cooling, and a private lift ensure seamless comfort and convenience.

Outdoors, the property unfolds as a private sanctuary — a stunning infinity-edge pool with waterfall features, extensive wooden decks, and landscaped gardens with local Mediterranean plants. Every terrace captures breathtaking sea and sunset views, creating a perfect harmony between architecture and nature.

Located in an exclusive residential area of Peyia, just minutes from the Blue Flag beaches of Coral Bay and the Akamas National Park, Villa Superior offers privacy, serenity, and a truly refined Mediterranean lifestyle.

Localización en el mapa

Peyia, Chipre
Alimentación
Ocio

