Pool Apartments for sale in Quito Canton, Ecuador

Cumbaya
3
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Quito, Ecuador
1 bedroom apartment
Quito, Ecuador
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/32
This suite-studio for sale in QAPITAL, La Carolina, Quito, Ecuador, represents a strategic i…
$73,000
