Apartments for sale in Cumbaya, Ecuador

2 bedroom apartment in La Primavera, Ecuador
2 bedroom apartment
La Primavera, Ecuador
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxury apartment for sale in Cumbayá, Quito, Ecuador, located in the exclusive Vista Hermosa…
$247,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Cumbaya, Ecuador
3 bedroom apartment
Cumbaya, Ecuador
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/8
Enjoy the best of Quito's Cumbaya neighborhood in this stunning new condo, ready to move in.…
$360,000
