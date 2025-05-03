  1. Realting.com
Georgia, Batumi
;
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
On the platform
2 years
Languages
Languages
Русский
About the developer

Universal 23 was founded in 2022 and is a subsidiary of Universal LLC, which has extensive experience in construction and development of business projects in construction.

At each stage of construction, all works are monitored from the most important foundation of the building.

We provide all information about any stage of construction

We have all the answers to your questions.

Services

Our company offers the following services in Tbilisi, Batumi and Gudauri:

site selection for a specific task

building permit

Construction of any type of building to your order

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:31
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Batumi, Georgia
from
$294,000
The year of construction 2024
1 real estate object 1
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 meters to the cleanest beach on the coast 550 meters to the nearest bus stop 10km to Batumi's largest shopping center 8km to Batumi International Airport 6.6km to the border with Turk…
Developer
universal23
Our agents in Georgia
vista Mare
vista Mare
1 property
