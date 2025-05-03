  1. Realting.com
Smart Construction

Montenegro, Kotor
;
Developer
10 months
English, Русский, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:36
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Sergey Kruglov
Sergey Kruglov
Other developers
Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts
Montenegro, Skaljari
New buildings 1 Residential property 1
Apex Capital Partners Corp. is a full-service advisory firm specializing in investment consulting and wealth management for a multinational, high-net-worth clientele. APEX provides services with end-to-end execution in areas such as second citizenship and immigration, wealth and asset manage…
Panorama Tivat
Montenegro, Podgorica Capital City
Company's year of foundation 2009
We are here to make your dreams come true! Located in Mazina, the Municipality of Tivat, "Panorama" Residences boasts a stunning view over Tivat Bay. ,It is only a 5-minute drive from the town centre and the waterfront. Our property features a total of 32 apartments in different configurati…
Montenegro Sun Realty
Montenegro, Bar
New buildings 2 Residential property 7
Our company has been engaged in construction in Montenegro for 15 years. We are an investor, developer, and seller all rolled into one. We sell built properties directly. Our clients receive a full range of legal services, installment payments, and loans. All objects offered for sale are the…
MS Invest
Montenegro, Mojdez
New buildings 1 Residential property 19
The «Harmony» apart-hotel is located in the very heart of Montenegro, in the premium area of ​​the Budva Riviera on the Zavala peninsula, which was one of its protected corners of virgin nature. The complex is located within walking distance from the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All …
Emerland Residence
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2009
New buildings 1 Residential property 6
Emerald Residence – A Green Oasis with Premium Infrastructure Developed by Avista Realty Group, Emerald Residence is the first and only residential complex on the Montenegrin Adriatic Coast designed for those who seek luxury, comfort, and nature in one place. This exclusive development…
