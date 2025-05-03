Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Apex Capital Partners Corp. is a full-service advisory firm specializing in investment consulting and wealth management for a multinational, high-net-worth clientele. APEX provides services with end-to-end execution in areas such as second citizenship and immigration, wealth and asset manage…
We are here to make your dreams come true!
Located in Mazina, the Municipality of Tivat, "Panorama" Residences boasts a stunning view over Tivat Bay. ,It is only a 5-minute drive from the town centre and the waterfront. Our property features a total of 32 apartments in different configurati…
Our company has been engaged in construction in Montenegro for 15 years. We are an investor, developer, and seller all rolled into one. We sell built properties directly. Our clients receive a full range of legal services, installment payments, and loans. All objects offered for sale are the…
The «Harmony» apart-hotel is located in the very heart of Montenegro, in the premium area of the Budva Riviera on the Zavala peninsula, which was one of its protected corners of virgin nature. The complex is located within walking distance from the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All …
Emerald Residence – A Green Oasis with Premium Infrastructure
Developed by Avista Realty Group, Emerald Residence is the first and only residential complex on the Montenegrin Adriatic Coast designed for those who seek luxury, comfort, and nature in one place.
This exclusive development…