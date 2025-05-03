Silk Development is responsible for the management of all projects within the Silk Road Group. The list includes Radisson brand hotels in Tbilisi, Batumi and Tsinandali, as well as the “Park Hotel” in Tsinandali, Tsinandali Estate Villas, a multifunctional complex “Republic”, the “Iveria Beach Club”, a night club “Noble Savage”, the café “Iveria”, sport complex “Neptune” and residential complex “Green Cape Botanico”.
Silk Development is a subsidiary of Silk Real Estate. Silk Real Estate’s portfolio boasts assets valued at an estimated 900 million GEL. Since 2005, Silk Road Group has invested up to one billion USD in Georgia’s economy.
Our vision is to provide premium quality developments that meet the highest international standards. We collaborate with the most reputable construction and architectural partners employing nothing but the highest-quality materials and construction.
Each project is about creating community and memorable experiences. Our spaces connect residents with their natural surroundings and encourage social connections through wellness, fitness and entertainment activities available across all our locations.
Through vibrant greenery and careful design, we also ensure that the surrounding environment is reflected and enhanced by our buildings. Local research shapes our design choices to preserve a location’s historical background while adding innovative touches.
Our holistic approach ensures that our projects are not just beautiful, but also contribute to society, the environment, mind and body.