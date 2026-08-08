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The company DS GROUP was founded in 2012. It is a multi profiled company that unifies not only construction and development activities but also other spheres.The company has taken an important place in the real estate market of Georgia by executing some of the biggest projects. The company i…
Roof Development is a development company founded in 2017. The company has three completed and two ongoing projects.
Roof Development is staffed with highly qualified employees, Which ensures the creation of advanced residential complexes.
Value
The main value of the company is to p…
About the company
We finance and deliver projects in construction, development, and hospitality, focusing on long-term value for clients and the city.
Goal
To create comfortable and safe conditions for clients while ensuring high quality at every stage of the project.
Advantages
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Rekan Group Georgia is Investment Company, which was founded in 2014 in compliance with the Georgian legislation and owned by branded companies Rekan Group and Hawkary Group. The main activities of these companies in territory of Georgia is the construction of residential complexes. Factors …
BLOX, has been operating on Real Estate Development Market in Georgia since 2016 and has been creating new comfortable living standards every day. It’s our priority to provide our customers safe, with European standards, high quality living spaces built in a green and peaceful areas.
It’s…