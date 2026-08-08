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RA VILLAS LLC

Georgia, Batumi
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
www.ravillas.com
Working time
Closed now
About the developer

Застройщик

Services

Construction of houses and townhouses, sale

Our partners
1 agency
Our agents in Georgia
Raul Atrushba
Raul Atrushba
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Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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