Xatirchi District, Uzbekistan

Price on request

Welcome to the residential complex « PARWHO », created by LLC « Ziyo-oy classic », offering the perfect combination of luxury and accessibility in the Navoi region. « TAG1> is composed of nine-story elegant residences and is a symbol of modern life. If you are looking for a new home or apartment in Navoi, "PARWHO" is the perfect choice for you. Our properties are carefully designed to offer comfort and convenience in accordance with your modern lifestyle. Safety and security are our top priorities in the WHOPAP". With an internal communication system, safe surveillance devices and video surveillance, we provide a safe habitat for you and your loved ones. The residential complex has a children's playground that provides a safe and fun place for children to play and explore. In addition, we offer parking for cars, which is convenient for residents and their guests. Feel the beauty of life in « TAG1>. If you are looking for a cozy 1-bedroom house or a spacious apartment with 2 or 3 bedrooms, we have options that suit your needs and preferences. Invest in your dream home in « TAG1 » and enjoy the essence of modern life in the city of Navoi. If you are looking for new houses or modern apartments in the Navoi region, « PARAGRAPH » invites you to start this journey with us. Discover the comfort and style that awaits you in « TRANSPORT » and feel a bright future in the heart of Navoi. Address Navoi Region, Navoi City, Zarafshon MFY 2-Daa L. Tolstoy Kchashi