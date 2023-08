The Uzun Group of Companies was established in 1980 as a family owned company by Gürsel UZUN in Nicosia.It carries out its business with seriousness and meticulousness in all sectors where it operates. To create permanent living spaces that offer quality life styles to people which helps them to adapt to the environment and the city. By installing aesthetics with emotions, we do not consider the basic sheltering need of man as an engineering job; in this direction, it aims to change the concept of building in our country.

Since its founding, Uzun Group of Companies has put its signature under numerous residential and commercial projects in the various regions of Northern Cyprus and it is among the top companies operating in quality projects in the country.