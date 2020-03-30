ZhK na etape stroitelstva v populyarnom rayone Antalii - Muratpasha

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 40 to 111 m2. Distance to the sea 5 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Gazipash. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 45 bis 180 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 1.500 Meter. Gazipasha ist eine Stadt in der Südtürkei vor der Küste des Mittelmeers neben Alanya. Das Erscheinen des internationalen Flughafens hier im Jahr 2011 gab eine neue Entwicklungsrunde, sowohl in der Stadt als auch auf dem Immobilienmarkt. Gazipasha hat 50 km Sandufer, es gibt den berühmten 2,5 km langen, wunderschönen felsigen Strand von Selinus, an dem Sie inmitten von Nadelbäumen schwimmen können. Trotz des langen und breiten Strandes mit sanftem Zugang zum Meer gibt es in Gazipasha nur wenige Hotels. Die Landwirtschaft wird entwickelt. Die Stadtbevölkerung beträgt etwa 50.000 Menschen. Es gibt alles fürs Leben: große Supermärkte, Märkte, Geschäfte, Boutiquen, Kettenrestaurants, Kinderkindergärten, Schulen, Hochschulen, Universitäten. Immobilien in Gazipasha eignen sich für diejenigen, die in eine türkische Stadt mit dem Meer ziehen möchten, mit der Aussicht, einen Job zu finden, ein Unternehmen zu eröffnen und Kinder zu erziehen. Darüber hinaus ist es eine großartige Investition und eine bequeme Option für einen Ferienort.
LALA PRIVATE RESIDENCE ist ein neuer Luxuskomplex mit eigener Infrastruktur im beliebten Ferienort Alanya, 25 km vom Zentrum entfernt!
Das Projekt besteht aus 16 Einheiten auf 4 Etagen eines niedrigen Gebäudes.
Der Komplex umfasst: moderne Designlösungen, eine einzigartige Lage, atemberaubende Landschaften, ein Meeresazurblau.
In der Nähe gibt es die notwendige städtische Infrastruktur: Cafés, Restaurants, Bars, Geschäfte, Einkaufszentren, Krankenhäuser, Apotheken, Parks, Banken und Haltestellen der öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel.
Dieses sich schnell entwickelnde Gebiet ist bei Touristen und Investoren sehr beliebt, denn hier gibt es alles Notwendige für ein angenehmes Leben.
ENTFERNUNGEN:
- Meer und Strand: 2170 m
- Flughafen Gazipasha: 60 km.
- Flughafen Antalya: 120 km.
- Alanya Center: 25 km.
EIGENSCHAFTEN:
- Teilweise möbliert
- Keramikbodenbelag
INFRASTRUKTUR:
- Außenpool
- Fitnessstudio
- Sauna / Hamam
- Parken
- Fitnessraum
- Spielplatz
- Kinderzimmer
Rufen Sie an oder schreiben Sie, wir beraten Sie gerne kostenlos! Lassen Sie uns Planungsoptionen bereitstellen!
Diese Apartments mit Schnäppchenpreis in Mahmutlar befinden sich in beneidenswerter Lage im Herzen der Stadt und zeichnen sich durch ein modernes und elegantes Design aus. Bargain-Priced Apartment in Strandnähe in AlanyaWenn Sie eine Wohnung in Alanya in der Nähe des Strandes und des Stadtzentrums suchen, werden Sie nicht enttäuscht sein. Diese Wohnung ist günstig und es gibt nur eine in diesem Komplex. Wenn Sie Glück haben, erhalten Sie den Deal. Neu gebaute Apartments werden am 30.03.2020 fertiggestellt. Diese Wohnanlage besteht aus 12 Etagen und verfügt über umfangreiche Einrichtungen wie einen Innenpool nur für den Winter, Fitnesscenter für diejenigen, die auch in den Sommerferien fit sein möchten, Schwimmbad, Sonnenterrassen, Dampfbad, Schwimmbad, Kinderbecken. Diese günstige Wohnung befindet sich nur 500 m vom Strand, 33 km vom internationalen Flughafen Alanya-Gazipasa und 10 km vom Zentrum von Alanya entfernt. Es gibt Schulen, Märkte, Banken und Restaurants zu Fuß erreichbar. Diese Immobilie ist ideal zum Investieren und verdient Geld und als Ferienhaus Andere Wohnungstypen in der Wohnanlage In diesem Komplex stehen 2 Arten von Immobilien zur Verfügung. 2 Schlafzimmer Apartments umfassen Zwei Schlafzimmer, zwei Badezimmer, eines davon en suite, zwei Balkone und eine offene Küche mit Wohnzimmer mit insgesamt 100 qm 1 + 1 Apartments sind offene Küche, ein Schlafzimmer, ein Badezimmer und ein Wohnzimmer Das Innere der Apartments verfügt über eine erste Klasse von Materialveredelungen und moderne Funktionen wie doppelt verglaste Fenster, eingebaute Scheinwerfer, Granit-Arbeitsplatte in der Küche, Keramikboden, Video-Gegensprechanlage und Duschkabine im Badezimmer