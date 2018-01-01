Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya

Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in der Region Avsallar - Alanya. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 55 bis 136 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 700 Meter. Neue Immobilien in Avsallar haben ein hohes Mietpotential. Die Gegend gilt als eine der besten für Seeferien, umgeben von der wunderschönen Natur der Türkei. Avsallar ist grün, ruhig und gemütlich. Es gibt eine grundlegende Infrastruktur, einschließlich Schulen, eine Erste-Hilfe-Stelle. Mittwochs gibt es einen großen Bauernbasar, Geldwechsel, Geldautomaten, Apotheken, zahlreiche Restaurants, Cafés. Die Hauptstraße in Baumkronen hat eine besondere touristische Atmosphäre. In den letzten Jahren findet in der gesamten Region eine aktive Entwicklung statt, einschließlich der Entwicklung freier Abschnitte weiter vom Meer entfernt. Immobilien in Avsallar sind sowohl zur Miete als auch für einen dauerhaften Wohnsitz gefragt. Gleichzeitig verfügt Avsallar über eine Infrastruktur für den Alltag.
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Wir sind stolz darauf, Ihnen dieses erstaunliche Projekt in der besten ökologisch sauberen Gegend von Alanya mit herrlichem Blick auf die Berge präsentieren zu können. Oba ist eine ruhige, ruhige, gut entwickelte Gegend der Stadt mit einer reichen sozialen Infrastruktur, zahlreichen Geschäften, Banken, Supermärkten, Bars, Restaurants, Schulen und öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln. Diese prestigeträchtige Gegend liegt nur 3 km entfernt. vom Stadtzentrum und hat viele Vorteile, grüne Plätze, Parks, ausgestattete Strände Rosen Park ist ein neuer Luxuskomplex, mit allen Annehmlichkeiten und idealen Lebensbedingungen. Es ist auch eine ausgezeichnete Wahl für diejenigen, die in Luxusapartments in einer prestigeträchtigen Gegend wohnen und ein hohes Einkommen aus der Vermietung von Apartments erhalten möchten. Der Rosen Park ist nicht nur ein komfortables und gemütliches Leben, sondern auch eine ideale Lage auf einer Fläche von 3.001 m2 an einem malerischen Ort. Der Komplex besteht aus zwei Blöcken und 24 geräumigen Apartments mit Layouts: 2 + 1 Wohnung ( 83 m2 ) 3 + 1 Wohnung ( 140 m2 ) 3 + 1 Maisonette ( 194 m2 ) 1 Maisonette mit einer Gesamtfläche <TAG1 Pool Fitness Sauna Dampfbad Spielplätze im Innen- und Außenbereich Ruhezone, Bibliotheksmassageraum Büro Basketballspielplatz Generator Außenparkplatz 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst mit Kameras Baubeginn des Komplexes: Februar 2022 Fertigstellung: April 2023
Der Wohnkomplex befindet sich in der Stadt Alanya, fast im Zentrum des Stadtteils Avsallar, in der Nähe des berühmtesten Strandes von Injekum. Das Investitionsprojekt besteht aus einem Wohnblock, 10 Etagen mit einer Gesamtkomplexität von 90 Wohnungen. Es stehen Planungswohnungen zur Auswahl: 1 + 1 ( 46 -50 m². ), 2 + 1 ( 78 m². ), Maisonetten mit Zugang zum Garten 2 + 1 ( 105. Alle Apartments werden mit hochwertiger, sauberer Dekoration, Sanitär und Küchenset gemietet. Das Gebiet des Komplexes wird mit dekorativen Grünflächen und einem gepflegten Garten dekoriert. Der Komplex bietet auch ein System zur Videoüberwachung rund um die Uhr.
Der Fertigstellungstermin ist für August 2023 geplant!
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 40 to 111 m2. Distance to the sea 5 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living.