Vidovye apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v Stambule

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 69.25 to 270 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in der Region Iskele – Nordzypern. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 36 bis 127 Quadratmeter. Entfernung zum Meer 800 Meter. Iskele – ist das wichtigste Touristengebiet Nordzyperns im südöstlichen Teil der Insel. Dieses Gebiet umfasst das Naturschutzgebiet der Karpas-Halbinsel, in dem viele wilde Tiere leben. Dichte Wälder und ein atemberaubender Blick auf die Küste machen dieses Gebiet ideal für lange Spaziergänge. Iskele ist berühmt für einige der schönsten Strände an der Küste Nordzyperns - Golden Beach und Long Beach - hier die lange Sandküste mit einem sanften Eingang zum Meer. Neben ihrer natürlichen Schönheit ist die Region für eine Reihe historischer und kultureller Attraktionen bekannt. Eine der beliebtesten ist die antike Stadt Salamis. Besucher können die Ruinen einer ehemaligen Großhafenstadt erkunden und ihre faszinierende Geschichte kennenlernen. Für Liebhaber eines aktiven Lebensstils gibt es die notwendige Infrastruktur: Outdoor-Sportausrüstung, Radwege, Landschaftspromenade für Seeruns, Volleyballplätze. Alle Faktoren sprechen für das große Investitionspotenzial des Gebiets sowohl für langfristige Investitionen als auch für den Kauf von Wohnraum in einem der touristischsten Gebiete Nordzyperns. In nur 10 Jahren hat sich Iskele von einem kleinen Dorf mit einer Wüstenküste zu einem blühenden Gebiet entwickelt, in dem sich die modernsten Wohnkomplexe befinden und Investoren aus der ganzen Welt anziehen. Alles ist buchstäblich “ zur Hand ” - Geschäfte, Cafés, Restaurants, Sport- und Spielplätze, Spa-Zentren, Apotheken und Kliniken. Immobilien am Meer sind schnell ausverkauft, während den Käufern günstige Zahlungsbedingungen angeboten werden. Es ist besonders praktisch, dass Sie beim Kauf von Immobilien nicht sofort den vollen Betrag bezahlen müssen. Beim Abschluss des Vertrags wird die Anzahlung bezahlt, und für den verbleibenden Betrag bieten Entwickler Raten an. Bei Zahlung der Anzahlung kann ein VNZh ausgestellt werden.
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in der Region Oba - Alanya. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 50 bis 156,5 m2. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 350 Meter. Wenn Sie ein Gebiet für einen dauerhaften Aufenthalt in Alanya wählen, werden Sie beide Ihr Bestes geben, besonders wenn Sie Kinder haben. Beide kombinieren eine niedrige Entwicklung, die Nähe zum Zentrum und die entwickelte Infrastruktur, die für das Leben in Alanya erforderlich ist. Obwohl beide in der Nähe des Zentrums liegen, erscheinen hier regelmäßig neue Projekte, so dass der Kauf einer Wohnung in einem neuen Gebäude hier immer noch real ist. Die Infrastruktur des Oba-Gebiets: Alanyum Einkaufszentrum, große Neva Outlet Einkaufszentren, Kipa, U-Bahn, Türkisches Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Bau- und Baumarkt von Koçtaş, großer Baumarkt von Vatan. In Oba ist das größte neue Stadtkrankenhaus in Betrieb. Für Kinder: renommierte türkische Privatschulen und Hochschulen « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Grundschule », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », Kindergärten, eine Schule mit russischsprachigen Lehrern wurde eröffnet. Es gibt auch Privatschulen mit verschiedenen Techniken, die Waldorfschule, das Amerikan Kültür College.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 139 m2. The distance to the sea is 280 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.