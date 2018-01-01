  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Prostornye kvartiry posredi Belgradskogo lesa v Stambule

Prostornye kvartiry posredi Belgradskogo lesa v Stambule

Avanos, Türkei
von
€764,815
;
11
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

Stay Property bietet Ihnen neue Apartments im Stadtteil Istanbul – Ayupsultan. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 101 bis 674 m2. Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, geteilt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, eine Wiege der Geschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, einem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Attraktionen. Wenn Sie also eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie immer im Zentrum der Welt. Im modernen Istanbul werden Immobilienprojekte gebaut, die in Umfang und Komfort überraschend sind. Hier werden Komplexe mit origineller Architektur gebaut, und in letzter Zeit werden Resortkonzepte immer beliebter, wo es Innen- und Außenpools, Erholungsgebiete und SPA gibt. Diese Eigenschaft eignet sich zur Erlangung der türkischen Staatsbürgerschaft. Um die Details zu klären, schreiben Sie uns einen Chat, bestellen Sie einen Anruf oder hinterlassen Sie eine Bewerbung. Wir helfen Ihnen gerne weiter! 
Objektdaten
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2023
Standort des Neubaus
Avanos, Türkei

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Türkei
von
€99,000
Wohnanlage Novyy proekt v samom centre rayona Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Türkei
von
€175,000
Wohnanlage Investicionnyy proekt s shikarnoy lokaciey v rayone Oba
Alanya, Türkei
von
€238,700
Wohnanlage Novyy kompleks v Kestele
Yaylali, Türkei
von
€148,000
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Türkei
von
€503,092
Sie sehen gerade
Prostornye kvartiry posredi Belgradskogo lesa v Stambule
Avanos, Türkei
von
€764,815
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe
Avanos, Türkei
von
€138,750
Kapitulation vor: 2025
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 5.6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the district is its convenience: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Wohnanlage Elitnoe zhile ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba
Wohnanlage Elitnoe zhile ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Türkei
von
€150,000
Kapitulation vor: 2023
In der attraktiven Gegend von Oba in Alanya wird ein neues Wohnprojekt gebaut. Der Standort des Projekts liegt 1300 m vom türkisfarbenen Strand von Alanya und 500 m vom Zentrum von Oba entfernt. Für jede Person und ihr Budget sind verschiedene Arten von Wohnungen geeignet, und die kommunalen Annehmlichkeiten machen das Projekt attraktiver. Die Apartments sind für den komfortabelsten Aufenthalt gut geplant. Das Projekt wird aus 2 Blöcken mit jeweils 4 Etagen und insgesamt 72 Apartments bestehen. Folgende Arten von Wohnungen stehen zum Verkauf: 1-Zimmer-Wohnungen: 50 m2 und 55 m2 sowie zweistöckige Wohnungen mit 2 Schlafzimmern auf dem Dach: 110 m2 und 125 m2. Für die Akquisition müssen Sie 30% der Kosten der Wohnung im Voraus bezahlen und den verbleibenden Betrag bis zum Ende des Baus zu gleichen Teilen ohne Zinsen bezahlen. Fertigstellungstermin Juni 2023.
Wohnanlage SUN RAY 1
Wohnanlage SUN RAY 1
Yesiloez, Türkei
von
€102,943
Fläche 43–66 m²
2 objekte 2
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Immobilienagentur: DDA Real Estate
Kostenlose Auswahl an Immobilien. Objekte der besten Entwickler. Volle rechtliche Unterstützung der Transaktion. Sunray I ist ein moderner Komplex für ein komfortables Leben am Mittelmeer zu einem erschwinglichen Preis. Das Projekt befindet sich in dem neuen, sich aktiv entwickelnden Gebiet von Alanya mit perfekter Ökologie - Demirtashe. Es gibt alles Notwendige für das Leben: Bildungseinrichtungen, medizinische Einrichtungen, Geschäfte, Einkaufszentren. Die Vorteile dieser Gegend sind saubere Strände, der ideale ökologische Zustand der Region und niedrigere Preise. Das Projekt ist ein neunstöckiges Gebäude in modernem Stil, in dem sich 62 Apartments mit einer Vielzahl von Planungslösungen befinden: 1 1, Maisonetten 2 1 und Penthäuser 4 1 mit beeindruckenden Artenmerkmalen. Infrastruktur: Die reiche Infrastruktur des Wohnkomplexes wird dazu beitragen, das Leben und die Entspannung in vollen Zügen zu genießen. Es verfügt über einen Innenpool, eine Sauna, ein Hamam, eine Lobby, Billard, ein Kino, einen Tagungsraum, ein Kinderspielzimmer, ein Fitnesscenter, einen Pool, ein Kinderbecken, einen Ruhebereich, einen Grillplatz, einen Kinderspielplatz und Minigolf, Ruhebereich. Warum ist es rentabel, mit uns zusammenzuarbeiten: - Wir garantieren sichere Transaktionen mit voller rechtlicher Unterstützung. - Wir werden für Sie die vielversprechendsten Objekte für Investition und Leben auswählen. - Erzählen wir Ihnen alles über den Immobilienmarkt, über das Leben in der Türkei. - Wir führen eine kostenlose Beratung durch und sparen Zeit, um geeignete Optionen und Kaufmöglichkeiten zu finden. - Wir werden Immobilien KOSTENLOS auswählen. - Wir werden bei dem Umzug helfen. - Wir werden das Objekt persönlich in der Türkei oder online zeigen. - Wir werden helfen, den Aufenthaltsstatus zu erhalten. - Ausländische Immobilien von zuverlässigen Entwicklern aus 3 Millionen Rubel. Rufen Sie an oder schreiben Sie uns, erzählen Sie uns alles über die profitabelsten Projekte ausländischer Immobilien heute!
Realting.com
Gehen