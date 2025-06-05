  1. Realting.com
  Geschäftszentrum FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

Geschäftszentrum FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

Tirana, Albanien
von
$27,928
von
$37/m²
BTC
0.3322032
ETH
17.4121918
USDT
27 612.4159000
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
8
ID: 32616
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 09.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Albanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Zentral-Albanien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Qark Tirana
  • Stadt
    Tirana

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    20

Über den Komplex

760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN
TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT",
The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers.
The premises are on the first floor, above the ground floor, facing the street and a glass facade extending over the surface that allows maximum advertising, great importance of business in the heart of our metropolis and high visibility. This very wide glass facade provides fantastic views of the Pyramid, the Prime Minister's Office, the Parliament and the entire extension of the most important boulevard of Albania.

Standort auf der Karte

Tirana, Albanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

Geschäftszentrum FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Tirana, Albanien
von
$27,928
