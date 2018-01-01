  1. Realting.com
  2. Immobilienagenturen
  3. ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE

ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE

ARGOUS STREET 33, NAFPLION, ARGOLIS, PELOPONNESE - GREECE
;
ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE
Schreiben Sie uns
Schreiben Sie uns
Company type
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Sprachen
Sprachen
English, Ελληνικά
Webseite
Webseite
www.argolida-realestate.com
Beschreibung des Unternehmens

The real estate agency ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE is located in the Prefectures of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinth as well as in other areas of the Peloponnese offering high quality services to meet perfectly the modern requirements of the estate market.

We have a large number of properties of all types (houses, apartments, villas, agricultural land, plots, business properties, e.t.c.) We undertake the purchase and lease and management of your property as well as the negotiation and issuing of loans with favorable terms to meet your needs.

Through our highly trained and experienced associates, our office provides comprehensive consulting services in the area of real estate, including brokering, real estate development and real estate valuation. Our agency has a wide network of partners (consultant lawyer, notary, architect, civil engineer and surveyor), providing advice on a flexible, efficient and fast transaction.

Wohnungen
Alle anzeigen 68 immobilienobjekte
Wohnung 2 Zimmer mit Aufzug, mit Lager, mit Painted in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer mit Aufzug, mit Lager, mit Painted
Region Peloponnes
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 74 m²
ID Immobilien: 601164 - Center, Wohnung durchgehend im Etage Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläch…
Preis auf Anfrage
Wohnung 4 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit A C, mit bright in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit A C, mit bright
Region Peloponnes
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 240 m²
Property Code: 581503 - House FOR SALE in Soligeia Pefkali for €300.000 . This 240 sq. m. H…
Preis auf Anfrage
Wohnung 5 Zimmer mit bright, mit Open view, mit Coastal in Ermioni, Griechenland
Wohnung 5 Zimmer mit bright, mit Open view, mit Coastal
Ermioni
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 107 m²
Property Code: 581481 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Center for €150.000 . This 107 sq. m. …
Preis auf Anfrage
Wohnung 3 Zimmer mit bright, mit Open view, mit Closet Built-in in Nafplion, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer mit bright, mit Open view, mit Closet Built-in
Nafplion
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 125 m²
ID Immobilien: 58984 - Center, Wohnung durchgehend im Etage Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche…
Preis auf Anfrage
Häuser
Alle anzeigen 202 immobilienobjekte
Haus 2 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit bright, mit Panoramic in Regionalbezirk Arkadien, Griechenland
Haus 2 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit bright, mit Panoramic
Regionalbezirk Arkadien
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 97 m²
ID Immobilien: 11733 - Tiros, Einfamilienhaus an der Fassade im Erdgeschoss ZU VERKAUFEN …
Preis auf Anfrage
Haus 4 Zimmer mit Möbel, mit Kamin, mit Lager in Municipality of Spetses, Griechenland
Haus 4 Zimmer mit Möbel, mit Kamin, mit Lager
Municipality of Spetses
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 207 m²
Property Code: 1972 - House FOR SALE in Spetses Agioi Anargiroi for €850.000 . This 207 sq. …
Preis auf Anfrage
Haus 3 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit A C, mit bright in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Haus 3 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit A C, mit bright
Region Peloponnes
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 105 m²
ID Immobilien: 581538 - Tirintha, neugebaut Einfamilienhaus durchgehend im Erdgeschoss ZU V…
Preis auf Anfrage
Haus 5 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit Painted, mit A C in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Haus 5 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit Painted, mit A C
Region Peloponnes
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 270 m²
Property Code: 11332 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €280.000. This 270 sq. m. Hous…
Preis auf Anfrage
Geschäftsimmobilien
Alle anzeigen 47 immobilienobjekte
kommerziell 2 Zimmer mit Möbel, mit Painted, mit bright in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
kommerziell 2 Zimmer mit Möbel, mit Painted, mit bright
Region Peloponnes
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 91 m²
ID Immobilien: 581680 - Πευκάλι, Maisonette durchgehend im Zwischengeschoss Stock ZU VERKA…
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell 10 Zimmer mit Lager, mit A C, mit bright in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
kommerziell 10 Zimmer mit Lager, mit A C, mit bright
Region Peloponnes
Zimmer 10
Fläche 325 m²
Property Code: 1141 - Building FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €280.000. This 325 sq. m. Building…
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell 2 Zimmer mit Lager, mit bright, mit Open view in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
kommerziell 2 Zimmer mit Lager, mit bright, mit Open view
Region Peloponnes
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 72 m²
ID Immobilien: 1765 - Tolo, neugebaut Wohnung durchgehend im Etage Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohn…
Preis auf Anfrage
kommerziell 6 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit Lager, mit A C in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
kommerziell 6 Zimmer mit Kamin, mit Lager, mit A C
Region Peloponnes
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 420 m²
Property Code: 1715 - FOR SALE renovated 6 Bedrooms, House of total surface 420 sq.m, 2 lev…
Preis auf Anfrage
Gundstücke
Alle anzeigen 130 immobilienobjekte
Grundstück mit Panoramic, mit Coastal, mit View Sea in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Grundstück mit Panoramic, mit Coastal, mit View Sea
Region Peloponnes
Fläche 7 000 m²
ID Immobilien. 11111 - Achladitsa, Landparzelle ZU VERKAUFEN . Wohnfläche von ca. 7000 m2, …
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück mit View Sea, mit Buildable, mit Energy class Excluded in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Grundstück mit View Sea, mit Buildable, mit Energy class Excluded
Region Peloponnes
Fläche 1 157 m²
Property Code. 581495 - Plot FOR SALE in Kranidi Kosta for €150.000 . Discover the features …
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück mit Fenced, mit Buildable, mit Investment Property in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland
Grundstück mit Fenced, mit Buildable, mit Investment Property
Region Peloponnes
Fläche 1 012 m²
ID Immobilien. 581700 - Tolo, Grundstück ZU VERKAUFEN . Wohnfläche von ca. 1012 m2, - Kaufp…
Preis auf Anfrage
Grundstück mit Fenced, mit Buildable, mit Energy class Excluded in Nafplion, Griechenland
Grundstück mit Fenced, mit Buildable, mit Energy class Excluded
Nafplion
Fläche 624 m²
ID Immobilien. 58863 - Miloi, Grundstück ZU VERKAUFEN . Wohnfläche von ca. 624 m2, - Kaufpr…
Preis auf Anfrage
Unsere Makler in Griechenland
KYRIAKOS DESYLLAS
KYRIAKOS DESYLLAS
447 Immobilienobjekte
Agenturen in der Nähe
JP & Partners Ltd
22 Objekte
Wir sind eine internationale Immobilieninvestmentgesellschaft mit Sitz in Griechenland, Polen, Litauen, Libanon und Montenegro. Wir haben unsere Reise in Litauen im Jahr 2010 begonnen und sind während der Finanzkrise als Pioniere für Opportunitätsinvestitionen aufgrund der Erschwinglichkeit von Immobilien nach Griechenland gekommen, und die hohe Nachfrage nach Investitionsmöglichkeiten in Griechenland von unserem breiten Kundennetzwerk. Unsere Arbeit konzentriert sich auf die Idee, die führende Immobilienagentur in Griechenland für technologischen Fortschritt und Kundenzufriedenheit zu sein. Unsere Vision ist es, unsere JP & Partners-Community auf der ganzen Welt zu Menschen zu machen, die aktiv am Kauf und Verkauf von Immobilien beteiligt sind, und dies zu erreichen; Unsere Werte sind ein starker Glaube an uns, ein starkes Vertrauen in unsere Mitarbeiter, unsere Kunden und unser B2B-Netzwerk und die Beharrlichkeit, mehr zu erreichen.
Hellenic Proeprty Greek Real Estate & Investments Company
957 Objekte

Wir schaffen alle Voraussetzungen für ein komfortables Leben in Griechenland. Hellenic Property ist eine auf griechische Immobilien spezialisierte Immobilienagentur. Wir glauben, dass große Dinge gute Ruhe und frische Energie erfordern. Dadurch schätzen wir die Zeit mit Familie und Freunden und genießen jeden Strahl der warmen Sonne. Aus diesem Grund haben wir beschlossen, eine Agentur zu organisieren, die Geschäftsleuten hilft, im gastfreundlichen Land und im Mutterleib der europäischen Zivilisation in Griechenland zu leben, sich zu entspannen und Geschäfte zu machen. Wir lieben unsere Objekte und verkaufen und vermieten nur diejenigen von ihnen, die wir gerne in uns selbst leben würden. Es ist für uns von Vorteil, ehrlich zu unseren Kunden zu sein, da nur diese Strategie lebenslange Kunden garantiert. Treten Sie dem Club der zufriedenen Kunden bei.

Boerner Ihr Hausmakler GmbH
18 Objekte

Im Jahr 2005 wurde es als Familienunternehmen gegründet, das seine Dienstleistungen auf lokaler Ebene anbietet und sich mit der Zeit zu einem Immobilienunternehmen der neuen Generation entwickelt, bestehend aus ausgebildeten Maklern mit internationalen Zertifizierungen und bietet vollständige und zuverlässige Dienstleistungen.

Heute vertritt das Unternehmen mehr als 1.300 Immobilienunternehmen15 und in den letzten Jahren waren mehr als 80% der Verträge des Unternehmens mit ausländischen Kunden abgeschlossen. Skouras Real Estate ist Mitglied der Vereinigung der Zivilvertragsmakler der Region Athen – Attika, der Vereinigung griechischer Immobilienmakler, EPPA und hat auch ein Netzwerk von Kooperationsagenturen in verschiedenen Ländern geschaffen, darunter Frankreich, Großbritannien, Deutschland, Holland, Belgien, Russland, Israel und Libanon. Basierend auf der Technologie und der ständigen Ausbildung zeichnen wir uns durch die Präferenz unserer Kunden aus. Das hervorragende Wissen über unsere Region macht uns in der Lage, komplette Dienstleistungen zu erbringen, egal wie kompliziert oder einfach Ihre Bedürfnisse sein mögen.

 

Akinita-kapelli
35 Objekte

Der Immobilienmakler Kapelli Tataki übernimmt die Verantwortung für die Suche nach der Immobilie, die Sie kaufen möchten. Wir übernehmen auch den Verkauf und die Mietbewertung Ihrer Immobilie in Athen und im übrigen Griechenland. Die Gebiete bewegen sich hauptsächlich: Abelokipoi, Polygon, Upper New Blister, New Philothei, Gkyzi Now und Heraklion Larch Maroussi. In Athen Pallini, Artemis, Spata, Pikermi, Rafina. Wir bieten ein komplettes Portfolio mit Apartments, Häusern, Cottages, Grundstücken, Geschäften und Büros.

EPSILON TEAM real estate
11 Objekte

Das Epsilon-Team ist ein Geschäft mit Besonderheiten, das es anders macht als die übrigen Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland. Es ist eine Gruppe von 9 Personen, die eng zusammenarbeiten, um jedes Projekt abzuschließen, das sie übernommen haben.  Es ist die einzige Gruppe, die sowohl für das Unternehmen als auch für Fragen oder Probleme, die ihre Kunden möglicherweise haben, eine ständige rechtliche Unterstützung – hat, da die Gesetze in Bezug auf Kaufen und Verkaufen sind in Griechenland sehr vielseitig und standardmäßig recht komplex.

Zusätzlich zu der kostenlosen Rechtsberatung, die das Epsilon-Team seinen Kunden bietet, hat es eine ständige Partnerschaft mit Experten und Wissenschaftlern geschlossen, die beim Kauf von Immobilien erforderlich sein könnte. Es gibt einen Innenarchitekten, einen Bauingenieur und einen Architekten, deren Dienstleistungen vom Unternehmen vollständig garantiert werden.

Alle oben genannten Partner bieten ihre Dienstleistungen den Kunden des Epsilon-Teams an und geben ihnen Priorität sowie 20% Rabatt.

Das Epsilon-Team deckt alle erstklassigen Standortgebiete im Norden, Süden und Zentrum von Athen ab, wenn es um den Kauf oder die Vermietung geht. Es gibt auch eine spezielle Abteilung für die unabhängigen und gewerblichen Gebäude und Geschäfte. Das Epsilon-Team befasst sich auch mit dem Verkauf von Wohnimmobilien am Meer.

Um unseren Kunden einen besseren Service zu bieten, arbeiten wir mit Immobilienagenturen in großen Städten Europas zusammen und fördern unsere Immobilien in griechischen und internationalen Portalen sowie im sozialen Bereich Medien.

Das Epsilon-Team ist Mitglied der Athens Realtors Association und der Athener Handelskammer.

Realting.com
Gehen