Beschreibung des Unternehmens

The real estate agency ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE is located in the Prefectures of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinth as well as in other areas of the Peloponnese offering high quality services to meet perfectly the modern requirements of the estate market.

We have a large number of properties of all types (houses, apartments, villas, agricultural land, plots, business properties, e.t.c.) We undertake the purchase and lease and management of your property as well as the negotiation and issuing of loans with favorable terms to meet your needs.

Through our highly trained and experienced associates, our office provides comprehensive consulting services in the area of real estate, including brokering, real estate development and real estate valuation. Our agency has a wide network of partners (consultant lawyer, notary, architect, civil engineer and surveyor), providing advice on a flexible, efficient and fast transaction.