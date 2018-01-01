New gated residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the coast and the center of Larnaca, Livadia, Cyprus

We offer spacious apartments with parking spaces, panoramic views, large verandas.
The residence features 20-meter-long swimming pools, gyms, yoga and meditation areas, jacuzzis, barbecue areas, outdoor lounge areas, kids' playgrounds, beautiful landscaped green areas.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located in a vibrant area, just a few minutes away from the center of Larnaca, close to a beach, schools, supermarkets, and all necessary infrastructure.