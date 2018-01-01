New residence close to the airport and the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus

We offer sea view apartments with verandas, storerooms and parking spaces.
Some flats have roof-top gardens.
Completion - June, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Parquet in the bedrooms
Kitchen cabinetry
Video intercom
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Pre-installation for electric shutters
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the center of Limassol, all necessary infrastructure, a highway, schools, 5 minutes drive from a beach.
We offer villas with infinity pools and panoramic views of the sea and the city.
Each house has a large plot with an area of more than 2,500 m2.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Underfloor heating
Air conditioning system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure.
City center - 9 km
Beach - 5 km
Airport - 24 km
Restaurant - 1.2 km
Minimarket - 1 km
School - 4 km
Golf course - 11 km
The residence features landscaped gardens, infinity pools, a club and a tennis court, a bar and a restaurant, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, massage and beauty salons, a kids' playground, walking paths.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the hilltop, near taverns, bars, pubs and night clubs, all necessary infrastructure, an international school and places of interest, a few minutes drive from Paphos promenade, the harbour and shops.
Nearest beach - 2 minutes
Center of the city of Paphos - 5 minutes
Archeological sites - 3 minutes
Harbour and promenade - 9 minutes
Highway - 15 minutes
International airport - 25 minutes
International school - 5 minutes
University - 12 minutes