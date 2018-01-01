  1. Realting.com
New residence close to the airport and the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus

Oroklini, Cyprus
€215,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies.

The penthouses have roof-top gardens.

The residence features a parking.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 6 km
  • Shops - 100 meters
  • Beach - 4 km
  • Restaurants - 100 meters
Oroklini, Cyprus

