New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

from €675,000

72–108 m² 3

Completion date: 2023

Dream tower The Dream Tower Residences, ideally located just steps from the beautiful azure coastline of Limassol, take island-living to a whole new level. Surrounded by five-star luxury hotels, designer boutiques, first-rate restaurants and cafés, residents can take advantage of all that Limassol has to offer. From the sandy, Blue Flag beaches to the bustling city life for which Limassol is famous, there is no better place to truly realize your Mediterranean dream. Key facts 27 FLOORS 91 APARTMENTS 57-271 M2 INTERNAL AREA 8-120 M2 VERANDAS 5 SHARED SKY-GARDENS 1 OBSERVATION TERRACE 50M TO THE SEA SITUATED IN AG. TYCHONAS 60KM TO LARNACA AIRPORT 70KM TO PAPHOS AIRPORT 14K M2 PLOT Why Dream Tower AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE WITH CRYPTO* ATTRACTIVE RETURN ON INVESTMENT ARCHITECTURAL FLEXIBILITY RENTAL & BANK GUARANTEES NO NEAR-BY DEVELOPMENTS GUARANTEED COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT ECO HEATING AND COOLING SYSTEMS EXCELLENT LOCATION IN LIMASSOL EASY ACCESS TO THE HIGHWAY STRATEGIC POSITIONING OF THE BUILDING ASTONISHING SEA-VIEWS UNIQUE SHARED SKY-GARDENS HIGH-SPECIFICATION INTERIORS WORLD – CLASS AMENITIES The neighbourhood The location of Dream Tower Residences puts you right in the middle of one of Limassol's most elite neighbourhoods, with the best of the city - and the rest of the island - within easy reach. Surrounded by a vast selection of prime venues, including five-star hotels, high-end dining establishments, golden beaches, fascinating historical sites and excellent international private schools, residents are truly spoilt for choice. The island's two international airports, in Paphos and Larnaca, are just a short drive away. The building Bold, iconic and luxurious, the Dream Tower has raised the bar and set new standards in urban architecture in Cyprus. This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offers a platinum level of island living to discerning residents seeking quality, beauty, and exclusivity. A proudly modern building that rises high into the clouds, and is adorned with the lush, tropical greenery of its soaring Sky Gardens, Dream Tower epitomises the true meaning of living the Mediterranean dream, complete with sweeping views of the coastline and beyond. The amenities The warmth of home and the comforts of a world-class hotel are what make your Dream Tower Residence a dream come true. Residents have access to hotel-grade facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, open-air hot tub and children's pool with a deck area and gazebo lounges, an open-air terrace, and an outdoor lounge. Fitness enthusiasts can make use of the fitness centre and tennis court, as well as the sauna, steam room and massage room. Exclusive, residents-only areas include a residents' lounge, co-working area and private event areas. Indoor amenities HEATED INDOOR POOL JACUZZI AREA SAUNA STEAM ROOM MASSAGE ROOM FITNESS CENTRE RESIDENTS LOUNGE CO-WORKING AREA PRIVATE EVENT AREA Outdoor amenities SWIMMING POOL CHILDREN’S POOL SUNDECK WITH GAZEBO LOUNGES OPEN-AIR YOGA TERRACE TENNIS COURT OUTDOOR LOUNGE AREA CHILDREN’S PLAYGROUND SHARED SKY-GARDENS OBSERVATION TERRACE The services Residents of Dream Tower have access to a team of highly skilled professionals who will cater to their every request. 24/7 front desk and security personnel are on hand to manage your day-to-day needs, and residents also have access to storage rooms and e-car charging stations. A range of additional services are available upon request, whether you need travel itineraries planned out or restaurant reservations made, housekeeping and maintenance for your home, car washing or pet walking. Health and wellness services, including personal training and massage treatments, can also be arranged. The residences Each exquisitely designed Dream Tower residence is perfectly positioned to allow uninterrupted sea or mountain views. Featuring one, two, three-bedroom apartments, as well as four-bedroom duplexes, Dream Tower residences combine premium aesthetics with elevated comfort and high functionality. Large, floor to ceiling windows allow an abundance of natural light to stream in, with the sapphire blue waters acting as a picture-perfect backdrop against the warm elements of the interiors. Residences are constructed with generous proportions, using top quality building materials, and finished to the highest of standards, boasting top-of-the-line appliances and technologies. They feature comfortable, open plan living areas that extend onto large, ample balconies with glass railings that serve up beautiful views. Stylish bedrooms provide a tranquil haven, thoughtfully decorated with a warm, cosy approach. Kitchens are bright and spacious, offering a well-equipped workspace.