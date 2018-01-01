New residence with a swimming pool close to a beach and Paphos center, Geroskipou, Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€300,000
;
4
About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a roof-top swimming pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Alarm
  • Underfloor heating
  • Tile flooring
  • Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Blue flag Beach - 3.5 km (8 minutes)
  • Paphos town center - 4.4 km (8 minutes)
  • Paphos harbour and promenade - 5 km (11 minutes)
  • Shopping mall - 4.7 km (10 minutes)
  • Limassol highway - 2 km (4 minutes)
  • International Airport - 7 km (10 minutes)
  • Golf resort - 1.8 km (5 minutes)
New building location
Yeroskipou, Cyprus

