New residence with a swimming pool close to a beach and Paphos center, Geroskipou, Cyprus

We offer villas with picturesque views of the sea and the mountains, roof-top gardens and parking spaces.
It's possible to build a swimming pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 5 minutes away from the popular sandy beach and the city center, near a highway and a golf course, a few minutes walk from a supermarket and cafes.
We offer luminous and functional villas with panoramic views of the sea and the city, swimming pools 3 x 6 m, landscaped gardens and lounge areas.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near a supermarket, a business center, a school, a hospital.
We offer apartments with terraces, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a parking and a roof-top garden.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 800 meters from the beach.