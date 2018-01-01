New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus

The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a covered parking, storerooms.
Completion - November, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart Home" system
Grohe sanitary ware
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Kissonerga, near a park and a kids' playground.
Beach - 1.7 km
Airport - 23 km
School - 200 meters
City center - 7.2 km
Shopping mall - 8.3 km
We offer full-floor apartments.
The penthouse has a roof-top terrace.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The largest Park in Larnaca - 3 minutes
Larnaca Salt Lake - 3 minutes
Larnaca Downtown - 4 minutes
Finikoudes Beach - 6 minutes
Hospital - 7 minutes
Mall - 8 minutes
We offer villas with swimming pools.
Plot areas - from 275 m2 to 374 m2.
Features of the flats
Double glazing
High ceilings
Quality sanitary ware
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located along the Lighthouse Beach, in close proximity to all necessary infrastructure.
City center - 5 km
Sea - 300 meters