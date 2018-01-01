  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus

New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€285,000
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments with a panoramic sea view.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a large swimming pool, a parking, landscaped gardens.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Aluminium windows
  • Solar water heaters
  • Tile floor
  • Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach – 2.7 km (5 minutes)
  • Town centre – 4.3 km (10 minutes)
  • Highway – 4.9 km (7 minutes)
  • Golf Course– 4.2 km (7 minutes)
  • Airport – 15 km (11 minutes)
  • International school – 7.4 km (12 minutes)
New building location
Yeroskipou, Cyprus

