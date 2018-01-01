  1. Realting.com
  3. New residence at 750 meters from the beach, in the heart of Kato Paphos, Cyprus

New residence at 750 meters from the beach, in the heart of Kato Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€233,000
About the complex

We offer studios with terraces.

The residence features a swimming pool, a roof-top terrace, concierge service, video surveillance, a parking.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Appliances
  • Granite kitchen countertops
  • Solar water heaters
  • Double glazing
  • Mosquito nets
  • Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 750 meters
  • Supermarket - 350 meters
  • Airport - 16 km
  • Restaurant - 280 meters
  • Hotel - 120 meters
  • Pharmacy - 650 meters
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

