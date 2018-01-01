New residence at 750 meters from the beach, in the heart of Kato Paphos, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence has a roof-top garden.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Intercom
Pre-installation for alarm
Solar water heaters
Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 10 minutes drive from the beach and 15 minutes away from the city center ad Limassol Marina.
We offer apartments with spacious verandas, private gardens and parking spaces.
The residence includes 8 two-bedroom apartments and 3 three-bedroom apartments.
The property is located on the outskirts of Nicosia, close to other cities,and near all necessary infrastructure.
We offer quality villas with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains, parking spaces, gardens, swimming pools 3 x 6 m.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double glazing
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Fitted wardrobes
Solar panels
The property is located in a quiet area, just 3 minutes from the sandy beaches of Coral Bay, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
School - 2 km
Beach - 1 km
Shops - 1 km
Bars and restaurants - 1 km
Paphos - 10 km
Peyia - 2 km
Coral Bay - 1 km
Golf course - 5 km
Marina - 2 km
Paphos Airport - 20 km
Larnaca Airport - 150 km