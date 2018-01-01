Furnished villa in a quiet area, near the sea, Polis, Cyprus

We offer luxury apartments with parking spaces and a picturesque view of the city and the Mediterranean Sea.
The residence features a roof-top garden and a swimming pool.
Features of the flats
Each flat includes one and two bedrooms, a TV room, a state-of-the-art equipped kitchen, a spacious living room opening onto a balcony.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Modern kitchen appliances
Solar water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of the city centre, within close proximity to all necessary infrastructure.
Airport - 17 km
Supermarket - 100 meters
Beach - 1.3 km
We offer villas with private gardens and garages.
The residence features a park, a swimming pool of 200 m2, and a kids' pool.
Completion - 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Bakery - 500 meters
Supermarket - 500 meters
Beach - 500 meters
Medical center - 500 meters
Pharmacy - 500 meters
Restaurant - 500 meters
ID: CP-653
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia
– Distance to the sea -25 min
– Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km
– Ercan Airport – 35 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
2+1 - 75 m2 - 85 m2
3+1 - 110 m2 - 115 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: October 2025
FACILITIES:
GARDEN
CAR PARK
Payment terms:
Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off
About Cyprus/ Discover lucrative real estate investment opportunities in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus! With its rich historical heritage and cultural diversity, the city emerges as an enticing destination for astute investors.