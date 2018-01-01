  1. Realting.com
  Furnished villa in a quiet area, near the sea, Polis, Cyprus

Furnished villa in a quiet area, near the sea, Polis, Cyprus

Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
About the complex

We offer villas with wooden pergolas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of Paphos, near all necessary infrastructure and Blue-Flag beaches, Akamas Nature Park and the marina.

  • Sea - 1 minute
  • Polis - 10 minutes
  • Marina - 5 minutes
  • Golf course - 5 minutes
  • Center of the city of Paphos - 35 minutes
Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€385,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with parking spaces and a picturesque view of the city and the Mediterranean Sea. The residence features a roof-top garden and a swimming pool. Features of the flats Each flat includes one and two bedrooms, a TV room, a state-of-the-art equipped kitchen, a spacious living room opening onto a balcony. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen appliances Solar water heaters Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the city centre, within close proximity to all necessary infrastructure. Airport - 17 km Supermarket - 100 meters Beach - 1.3 km
New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€943,800
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with private gardens and garages. The residence features a park, a swimming pool of 200 m2, and a kids' pool. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Bakery - 500 meters Supermarket - 500 meters Beach - 500 meters Medical center - 500 meters Pharmacy - 500 meters Restaurant - 500 meters
Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
from
€80,242
Area 75–110 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
  ID: CP-653   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min –  Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 2+1 - 75 m2 - 85 m2 3+1 - 110 m2 - 115 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2025   FACILITIES: GARDEN CAR PARK   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Discover lucrative real estate investment opportunities in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus! With its rich historical heritage and cultural diversity, the city emerges as an enticing destination for astute investors. Acquire a luxurious apartment or a contemporary villa situated in prime locations, including bustling commercial and entertainment hubs. Capitalize on the flourishing real estate market and attractive government incentives designed to attract foreign investment. Seize the moment to relish the contemporary lifestyle while reaping substantial returns on your investment. Embark on a path to real estate prosperity in Nicosia today!  
