  2. Cyprus
  3. Complex of villas close to a highway and a golf course, Tsada, Cyprus

Complex of villas close to a highway and a golf course, Tsada, Cyprus

Tsada, Cyprus
€838,000
About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools.

The residence features a club.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located among hills, close to all necessary infrastructure and a golf course.

  • Nearest beach - 30 minutes
  • Center of the city of Paphos - 15 minutes
  • Archeological sites - 30 minutes
  • Harbour and promenade - 20 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 20 minutes
  • Highway - 5 minutes
  • International airport - 15 minutes
Tsada, Cyprus

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave a request
