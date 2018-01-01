Complex of villas close to a highway and a golf course, Tsada, Cyprus

The project is located in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, Panthea. The modern design of the building and the elegant layout will add beauty to the area. The building will feature luxurious 2- and 3-bedroom flats with spacious rooms and unforgettable views of the coast and city of Limassol. An additional amenity is a rooftop terrace for relaxation.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Panthea is a quiet suburb of Limassol amidst rolling hills and mountainous terrain. Distance from complex:
Schools - 100m.
Shops - 500 m.
City centre - 1,5 km.
Beach - 3 km.
We offer apartments and penthouses with parking spaces and storerooms.
The modern two-storey residence features a swimming pool 4 x 9 m.
The penthouses have roof-top terraces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar water heaters
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Tile flooring
Parquet
Security door
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
The property is located within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure, 200 meters from an international school.
The residence features a parking, a roof-top garden, a barbecue area.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Air conditioning
The property is located in the heart of the prestigious tourist area of Limassol, only 700 meters from the well-known Dasoudi beach, within walking distance all necessary infrastructure, including cafes and restaurants, shops, banks, supermarkets.