New residential complex near the port, Larnaca, Cyprus

We offer apartments with terraces.
The residence features a parking and a roof-top garden.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a popular residential area, close to all necessary infrastructure, 10 minutes away from the beaches.
We offer a luxury duplex apartment with a private swimming pool, a view of the city, a parking space and a storage.
The residence features a communal swimming pool and landscaped gardens.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Video intercom
Underfloor heating
Equipped kitchen
Air conditioning
Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Larnaca, near all necessary infrastructure, just 5 minutes walk from the promenade and the beach.
Larnaca International Airport - 5 minutes
Highways - 5 minutes
Blue-Flag beach - 600 meters
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The complex consists of 2 buildings, a parking, a common garden, elevators and storage rooms. Completion - July, 2024.
Payment
30% - contract signing
30% - March, 2023
30% - December, 2023
10% - completion
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Marble floor
Italian kitchen and wardrobes
Air conditioning
Electric shutters
Automated lighting system
Video intercom
Alarm
"Smart home" system
Advantages
Two-year warranty!
Location and nearby infrastructure
Situated in one of Nicosia’s most soughtafter areas. Walking distance to schools, universities, amenities and services. Just moments away from the city centre and the highway.
350 m from National Forest
800 m from 5* hotel
2,5 km from Eleftheria Square