  New residential complex near the port, Larnaca, Cyprus

New residential complex near the port, Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
€173,000
About the complex

The project will consist of 2 separate buildings composed of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is strategically located at 1400 meters from the new marina and port.

Larnaca, Cyprus

New residential complex near the port, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€173,000
