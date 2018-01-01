New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus

We offer apartments and penthouses with parking spaces and storerooms.
The modern two-storey residence features a swimming pool 4 x 9 m.
The penthouses have roof-top terraces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar water heaters
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Tile flooring
Parquet
Security door
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure, 200 meters from an international school.
We offer beautiful and modern villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools.
Features of the flats
Ground floor: a spacious and luminous open-plan living room with a kitchen, a dining area and a large sea view balcony.
First floor: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Basement floor: a bedroom/office and a bathroom.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Air conditioning
Fireplace
Tile floors
Double-glazed aluminium windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the park, in the most prestigious area of Paphos, 7 minutes drive from a popular sandy beach, near a highway and a golf course.
We offer furnished apartments with balconies.
The residence features swimming pools, a kids' playground and landscaped gardens, concierge service, a restaurant, a gym, a wellness center.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located at 200 meters from the sea, within walking distance of a cinema, restaurants and nightlife, 57 km from Larnaca Airport.