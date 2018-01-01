New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer villas with private swimming pools.

The residence features a green area.

Completion - 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Modern kitchen
  • Marble stairs
  • Aluminium windows
  • Pre-installation for alarm system
  • Pre-installation for sound system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 55 km
  • Beach - 450 meters
  • Shops - 400 meters
New building location
