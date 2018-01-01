Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus

We offer modern and luxury villas with infinity swimming pools of 48 m2, patios and summer showers, panoramic views of the sea and the picturesque surroundings, barbecue areas and outdoor dining areas, underground parking spaces.

Plot size - from 1,211 m² to 1,238 m².

Features of the flats

Each house includes an open-plan living-dining room with a kitchen, a study, a wine cellar, a laundry, five bedrooms, a maid's room.

Marble floors

Kitchen design by Armani

Air conditioning

Provision for TV, telephone, Internet in all rooms, security systems

Automatic systems (lighting, air conditioning, blinds, gates, sound system, cameras)

High-quality aluminium windows with double glazing

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The beachfront property is located in from of the Sculpture Prk, close to sandy beaches and all necessary infrastructure.