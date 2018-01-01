  1. Realting.com
  Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Ayia Napa, Cyprus
€3,35M
About the complex

We offer modern and luxury villas with infinity swimming pools of 48 m2, patios and summer showers, panoramic views of the sea and the picturesque surroundings, barbecue areas and outdoor dining areas, underground parking spaces.

Plot size - from 1,211 m² to 1,238 m².

Features of the flats

Each house includes an open-plan living-dining room with a kitchen, a study, a wine cellar, a laundry, five bedrooms, a maid's room.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Marble floors
  • Kitchen design by Armani
  • Air conditioning
  • Provision for TV, telephone, Internet in all rooms, security systems
  • Automatic systems (lighting, air conditioning, blinds, gates, sound system, cameras)
  • High-quality aluminium windows with double glazing
Location and nearby infrastructure

The beachfront property is located in from of the Sculpture Prk, close to sandy beaches and all necessary infrastructure.

  • Ayia Napa Marina - 3 km
  • Private school - 10 km
  • Airport - 45 km
New building location
Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€3,35M
