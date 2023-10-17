Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Makounta, Cyprus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Makounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10034 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone: G1Building Factor: 0.1Coverage Factor: 0.1…
€800,000
Plot of land in Makounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 551 sq.meters in Paphos. The land has a sea view. Zone: H2Building Factor: …
€790,000
Plot of land in Makounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4683 sq.meters in Paphos. The land has a sea view. Zone: T3bBuilding Factor…
€1,50M
