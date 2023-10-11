Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta armenochoriou
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€360,000

Properties features in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir