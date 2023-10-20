Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Delikipos, Cyprus

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14995 sq.meters in Larnaka
€98,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a whole share of a plot in Kornos, Larnaca. It is located approx. 900m northwes…
€120,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a plot in Kornos. It is located 900m from the village and 1.4km from the Nicosi…
€75,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a whole share of a plot in Kornos, Larnaca. It is located approx. 900m northwes…
€115,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a whole share of a plot in Kornos. It is located 900m from the village and 1.4k…
€92,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a whole share of a plot in Kornos, Larnaca. It is located approx. 900m northwes…
€125,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The property is a plot in Kornos. It is located 1km from Kornos village and 1,5km from the N…
€81,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a plot in Kornos. It is located 900m from the village and 1.4km from the Nicosi…
€81,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a whole share of a plot in Kornos, Larnaca. It is located approx. 900m northwes…
€130,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a whole share of a plot in Kornos. It is located 900m from the village and 1.4k…
€109,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a plot in Kornos, Larnaca located approx. 1,4km from Kornos village and approx.…
€100,000
Plot of land in Delikipos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Delikipos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a whole share of a plot in Kornos. It is located 900m from the village and 1.4k…
€109,000
