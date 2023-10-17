Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Switzerland

Commercial 7 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Baar, Switzerland
Commercial 7 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Baar, Switzerland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 15
€11,00M
Office 10 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Zug, Switzerland
Office 10 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Zug, Switzerland
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 21
€11,00M
Commercial with Надежные инвестиции в Швейцарию, with отель в Швецарии, with отель в Швейцарии in Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Commercial with Надежные инвестиции в Швейцарию, with отель в Швецарии, with отель в Швейцарии
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Area 8 230 m²
Package with 4 hotels in the luxury ski area Switzerland & ndash; St. Morice. Total number o…
€49,00M
Hotel in Geneva, Switzerland
Hotel
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 7 700 m²
Switzerland Geneva Hotel - castle on the shores of Lake Historic Castle of the XII century o…
€79,73M
Revenue house in Geneva, Switzerland
Revenue house
Geneva, Switzerland
Area 2 415 m²
Switzerland Geneva Commercial Building on Rue du Rhone Unique offer for large investors! Com…
€75,25M
Commercial in Nendaz, Switzerland
Commercial
Nendaz, Switzerland
A very famous pizza-bar in a popular Ski resort. The bar was opened in 1984, and a pizzeria …
€1,60M
Commercial with Bedrooms in Sion, Switzerland
Commercial with Bedrooms
Sion, Switzerland
The restaurant is 10 minutes drive from the center of the capital of the Canton, the city of…
€2,01M
Restaurant in Schaffhausen, Switzerland
Restaurant
Schaffhausen, Switzerland
Area 200 m²
€550,000
Hotel in Zurich, Switzerland
Hotel
Zurich, Switzerland
Area 22 600 m²
€161,00M
Commercial real estate with furniture, with garden, with heating in Leuk, Switzerland
Commercial real estate with furniture, with garden, with heating
Leuk, Switzerland
Bedrooms 24
Area 9 600 m²
A wonderful hotel with a lovely restaurant was built in 1992 and is the newest in Loyk Count…
€3,30M
About Switzerland

Officially known as the Swiss Confederation, a sovereign state located in Europe. Being a landlocked country, it borders many neighboring countries including Italy, France, Germany, Austria, and Liechtenstein. Apart from the reputation of being one of the most developed countries in the world, it is also extremely wealthy. It has the highest nominal wealth per adult and is one of the most advanced economies in the world.

The key selling point — Quality of life

One of the main reasons why Switzerland sees millions of visitors each year is the high quality of life and standard of living. Cities such as Zurich, Geneva, Bern, among others, are popular travel destinations and see a large number of tourists each year. The country is also famous for breath-taking landscapes and natural beauty due to the mountainous terrain and topography. Apart from popular cities and spectacular views, the country has many resorts, winter sports, adventure activities, among other attractions that make it a perfect holiday destination for all kinds of travelers.

Buying property in Switzerland

Being one of the countries that offer the highest standards of living, Switzerland is obviously a great choice to move into permanently. There are many property deals available for sale that you can compare with the help of a good real estate agent. However, there are a few restrictions when it comes to foreigners buying property in cities. All things considered, Switzerland is still a prime choice and location when it comes to buying a property. There are a lot of options available when you are considering buying property in Switzerland. From apartments, studios, luxury villas, and other similar options, you can compare and choose the deal that makes the most sense for you. As the real estate market can be quite competitive it is important to do your research before finalizing a deal.

