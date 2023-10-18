Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Monaco

offices
3
12 properties total found
Office in city center, gym, with park in Monaco, Monaco
Office in city center, gym, with park
Monaco, Monaco
Area 65 m²
€799,000
Commercial with terrace, with basement in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial with terrace, with basement
Monaco, Monaco
Area 260 m²
Sale of a restaurant on the central shopping street of Monaco in the Golden Square area. Are…
€3,15M
Commercial with basement in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial with basement
Monaco, Monaco
Area 70 m²
Restaurant for sale in the tourist and busy area of Monaco La Condamine. Area 70 square mete…
€3,80M
Commercial in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial
Monaco, Monaco
Area 374 m²
Sale of office space on the 7th floor of the Le Thales building in the Fontvieille Monaco ar…
€10,00M
Commercial in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial
Monaco, Monaco
Area 90 m²
Sale of premises with an area of 90 sq.m. with a showcase located in the La Rousse area - Sa…
€2,40M
Commercial in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial
Monaco, Monaco
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of an office completely renovated, ideally located in Monaco in the center of La Condam…
€2,39M
Commercial in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial
Monaco, Monaco
Area 49 m²
Sale of an office with the possibility of redevelopment to an apartment. Located in a bourge…
€2,10M
Commercial with terrace in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial with terrace
Monaco, Monaco
Area 180 m²
Sale of a restaurant on a central street with good cross-country in the prestigious Golden S…
€1,50M
Commercial in Monaco, Monaco
Commercial
Monaco, Monaco
Area 15 m²
For sale of a jewelry store ideally located on central and busy Monaco Street in La Condamin…
€440,000
Revenue house with elevator in Monaco, Monaco
Revenue house with elevator
Monaco, Monaco
Area 1 600 m²
Monaco A rare offer for investors! Income house in Monaco Commercial building with excellent…
€70,00M
Office with sea view, in city center, with city view in Monaco, Monaco
Office with sea view, in city center, with city view
Monaco, Monaco
Restaurant / bar with pea-shaped view, completely renovated, 70 m2 by the sea in the port of…
€1,10M
Office in city center, with restaurant, supermarket in Monaco, Monaco
Office in city center, with restaurant, supermarket
Monaco, Monaco
COMMERCE (ideal for the restaurant) in the heart of Monte Carlo, in the Metropol shopping ce…
€400,000
