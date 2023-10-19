Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Hungary
  4. Szigetszentmiklosi jaras

Commercial real estate in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

Szigetszentmiklos
6
7 properties total found
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 99 m²
€162,762
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 320 m²
€286,321
Commercial in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Area 55 m²
€78,019
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 140 m²
€255,715
Commercial in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 68 m²
€148,732
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 1 130 m²
Working family business in Szigetszentmiklós. Car wash, rubber workshop and 260 sqm family house
€488,438
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 390 m²
€186,072
