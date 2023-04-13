Hungary
106 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Hogyesz, Hungary
1 070 m²
€ 170,222
Investment
Paks, Hungary
800 m²
€ 1,063,888
Commercial
Andocs, Hungary
120 m²
€ 577,159
Commercial
Ordacsehi, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 369,701
Commercial
Szigetvar, Hungary
300 m²
€ 127,667
Commercial
Marcali, Hungary
22 m²
€ 28,991
Commercial
Siklos, Hungary
388 m²
€ 265,972
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
70 m²
€ 143,359
Commercial
Sellye, Hungary
656 m²
€ 452,152
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
24 m²
€ 0
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
42 m²
€ 103,463
Commercial
Dombovar, Hungary
779 m²
€ 1,061,228
Commercial
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
511 m²
€ 795,256
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 930,902
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
58 m²
€ 212,778
Commercial
Kaposszekcso, Hungary
650 m²
€ 163,573
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
390 m²
€ 957,499
Commercial
Boelcske, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 398,958
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
700 m²
€ 743,126
A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FOR SALE 1 hour away from Budapest at Balaton, in EXCELLENT CONDITION,…
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
318 m²
€ 359,062
Commercial
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
45 m²
€ 291,239
Investment
Paks, Hungary
90 m²
€ 1,303,262
Commercial 21 bathroom
Balatonszemes, Hungary
21 bath
600 m²
€ 1,646,366
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
116 m²
€ 372,334
Commercial
Porrogszentpal, Hungary
100 m²
€ 41,226
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
33 m²
€ 45,189
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
13 m²
€ 15,932
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
18 m²
€ 15,692
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
120 m²
€ 275,500
Commercial
Szolad, Hungary
480 m²
€ 1,178,867
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
