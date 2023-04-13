Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

106 properties total found
Commercialin Hogyesz, Hungary
Commercial
Hogyesz, Hungary
1 070 m²
€ 170,222
Investmentin Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
800 m²
€ 1,063,888
Commercialin Andocs, Hungary
Commercial
Andocs, Hungary
120 m²
€ 577,159
Commercialin Ordacsehi, Hungary
Commercial
Ordacsehi, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 369,701
Commercialin Szigetvar, Hungary
Commercial
Szigetvar, Hungary
300 m²
€ 127,667
Commercialin Marcali, Hungary
Commercial
Marcali, Hungary
22 m²
€ 28,991
Commercialin Siklos, Hungary
Commercial
Siklos, Hungary
388 m²
€ 265,972
Commercialin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
70 m²
€ 143,359
Commercialin Sellye, Hungary
Commercial
Sellye, Hungary
656 m²
€ 452,152
Commercialin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
24 m²
€ 0
Commercialin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
42 m²
€ 103,463
Commercialin Dombovar, Hungary
Commercial
Dombovar, Hungary
779 m²
€ 1,061,228
Commercialin Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
511 m²
€ 795,256
Commercialin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 930,902
Commercialin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
58 m²
€ 212,778
Commercialin Kaposszekcso, Hungary
Commercial
Kaposszekcso, Hungary
650 m²
€ 163,573
Commercialin Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
390 m²
€ 957,499
Commercialin Boelcske, Hungary
Commercial
Boelcske, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 398,958
Commercialin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
700 m²
€ 743,126
A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FOR SALE 1 hour away from Budapest at Balaton, in EXCELLENT CONDITION,…
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
318 m²
€ 359,062
Commercialin Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
45 m²
€ 291,239
Investmentin Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
90 m²
€ 1,303,262
Commercial 21 bathroomin Balatonszemes, Hungary
Commercial 21 bathroom
Balatonszemes, Hungary
21 bath 600 m²
€ 1,646,366
Commercialin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
116 m²
€ 372,334
Commercialin Porrogszentpal, Hungary
Commercial
Porrogszentpal, Hungary
100 m²
€ 41,226
Commercialin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
33 m²
€ 45,189
Commercialin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
13 m²
€ 15,932
Commercialin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
18 m²
€ 15,692
Commercialin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
120 m²
€ 275,500
Commercialin Szolad, Hungary
Commercial
Szolad, Hungary
480 m²
€ 1,178,867

Properties features in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

