2
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
Nyiregyhazi jaras
Commercial real estate in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Nyiregyhaza
38 properties total found
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
614 m²
€ 929,609
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 829 m²
€ 1,855,234
Commercial
Nyirtura, Hungary
100 m²
€ 318,723
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
300 m²
€ 219,388
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
16 m²
€ 20,983
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
108 m²
€ 106,241
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
500 m²
€ 1,054,069
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
635 m²
€ 624,166
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
368 m²
€ 504,379
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
116 m²
€ 79,415
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
730 m²
€ 225,762
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
730 m²
€ 225,762
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
945 m²
€ 597,606
Commercial 1 bathroom
Nyirpazony, Hungary
1 bath
131 m²
€ 411,684
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
550 m²
€ 849,928
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
44 m²
€ 23,639
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
35 m²
€ 47,808
Commercial 1 bathroom
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 bath
1 046 m²
€ 479,100
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€ 402,245
Nyíregyháza, 1856 are suitable for a business activity on a nm area in his downtown, 800 nm …
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
68 m²
€ 87,254
Demanding office at which 68 nm, street side entrances are in the downtown of Nyíregyháza, a…
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 119,485
Near Nyíregyháza Pláza, from the downtown onto a couple minutes of walk, salesman it 2019- b…
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
170 m²
€ 252,757
Nyíregyháza, his downtown salesman it 2 level ones,170nm-es, luxury beauty parlour, together…
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
70 m²
€ 91,912
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
87 m²
€ 98,762
Nyíregyháza, his absolute downtown, 87 nm shops, with 15 nm terraces salesman. The business …
Commercial
Nyirtura, Hungary
270 m²
€ 90,935
On Nyírtura Központi részén, 270 nm shops being manifest, on 911 nm plots salesman.the build…
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
611 m²
€ 322,300
On the central place of the patinated downtown of Nyíregyháza, in the county hall's, banks' …
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
102 m²
€ 82,877
On Nyíregyháza Bethlen Gábor utcán, 3 level liftmen with 7 flat, modern styles being built n…
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
336 m²
€ 154,244
In the downtown of Nyíregyháza, from the walking street onto 100 metres, the number of any u…
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
420 m²
€ 322,300
Along Nyíregyháza, a busy road, 420 nm, industrial establishments, on 1055 nm areas salesman…
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
465 m²
€ 184,172
In the downtown of Nyíregyháza salesman it 153 nm ones, largely egylégterű, street pound, sh…
