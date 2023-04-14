Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Nyiregyhazi jaras

Commercial real estate in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary

35 properties total found
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 829 m²
€ 1,865,592
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
300 m²
€ 220,613
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
16 m²
€ 21,100
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
108 m²
€ 106,834
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
86 m²
€ 114,847
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
500 m²
€ 1,068,342
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
635 m²
€ 627,651
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
368 m²
€ 507,195
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
116 m²
€ 79,859
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
730 m²
€ 227,023
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
730 m²
€ 227,023
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
945 m²
€ 600,942
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
550 m²
€ 854,674
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
44 m²
€ 23,771
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
35 m²
€ 48,075
Commercial 1 bathroomin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 1 046 m²
€ 479,100
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€ 401,170
Nyíregyháza, 1856 are suitable for a business activity on a nm area in his downtown, 800 nm …
Officein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
68 m²
€ 87,021
Demanding office at which 68 nm, street side entrances are in the downtown of Nyíregyháza, a…
Officein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 119,166
Near Nyíregyháza Pláza, from the downtown onto a couple minutes of walk, salesman it 2019- b…
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
170 m²
€ 252,081
Nyíregyháza, his downtown salesman it 2 level ones,170nm-es, luxury beauty parlour, together…
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
70 m²
€ 91,666
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
87 m²
€ 98,498
Nyíregyháza, his absolute downtown, 87 nm shops, with 15 nm terraces salesman. The business …
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
611 m²
€ 321,439
On the central place of the patinated downtown of Nyíregyháza, in the county hall's, banks' …
Officein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
102 m²
€ 82,656
On Nyíregyháza Bethlen Gábor utcán, 3 level liftmen with 7 flat, modern styles being built n…
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
336 m²
€ 153,832
In the downtown of Nyíregyháza, from the walking street onto 100 metres, the number of any u…
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
420 m²
€ 321,439
Along Nyíregyháza, a busy road, 420 nm, industrial establishments, on 1055 nm areas salesman…
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
465 m²
€ 183,680
In the downtown of Nyíregyháza salesman it 153 nm ones, largely egylégterű, street pound, sh…
Officein Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Office
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
290 m²
€ 126,050
On the frequented part of Nyíregyháza, heir land, onto business aims suitable, 290 nm ones, …
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
420 m²
€ 241,079
In the downtown of Nyíregyháza, 340 nm ones, 1 szint+galériás business office room, with 85 …
Commercialin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
504 m²
€ 205,491
In the absolute downtown of Nyíregyháza, even level you are for sale rentable, it 504 nm one…

Properties features in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir