Commercial real estate in Komarom-Esztergom, Hungary
107 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
32 m²
€ 119,654
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
189 m²
€ 66,771
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
3 475 m²
€ 5,315,002
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
3 823 m²
€ 607,227
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
55 m²
€ 131,742
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
65 m²
€ 0
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
286 m²
€ 289,734
In a palace quarter salesman this single helyrajziszámon nearly 300 M2 shops of which a reco…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
147 m²
€ 261,189
New office-room (147 nms, szerkezetkész) salesman on XIII.kerület popular part! Technology …
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
99 m²
€ 104,750
3 IN 1 THREE REAL ESTATES ARE LOOKING FOR HIS CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE PROPRIETOR ON SALE SINGL…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
82 m²
€ 124,586
13. circumference Újlipótvárosban for an office perfect the 82 nm ones to be renewed at Marg…
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
193 m²
€ 254,743
This shop is waiting to be renovated in a popular part of District 2 - Kuruclesen.According …
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
180 m²
€ 153,782
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
381 m²
€ 334,086
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
809 m²
€ 332,080
Garage, parking garage option for sale at Móricz Zsigmond körtérAn renovated garage suitable…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
117 m²
1 Floor
€ 221,758
Onto selling offer Újlipótvárosban with a floor-space of 117 nm, 3 + 1 half room, 1. upstair…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
210 m²
€ 351,442
IRODAHELYISÉG ELADÓ, VIII.kerület Tisztviselő telep are with new building on his part! GOOD…
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
118 m²
€ 222,872
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
67 m²
€ 124,590
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
73 m²
€ 136,254
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
42 m²
€ 88,703
Office
Budapest, Hungary
341 m²
€ 543,809
Exklúzív we offer an office complex for sale at the small underground, nearly hosszáféréssel…
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
239 m²
€ 777,825
For sale is a beautiful shop on the street front in the heart of Budapest, in the city cente…
Office
Budapest, Hungary
59 m²
€ 85,225
Onto a purchase offer, Budapest IV. his circumference,near Újpest Városközpont, with a techn…
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
94 m²
€ 136,059
Onto a purchase offer, Budapest IV. his circumference,near Újpest Városközpont, with a techn…
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
130 m²
€ 84,692
30 cake shops working well eaten are for sale with full equipment on Újpéteri telepen in a b…
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
140 m²
€ 195,905
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
91 m²
€ 142,638
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
70 m²
€ 86,920
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
134 m²
€ 132,609
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
77 m²
€ 149,325
