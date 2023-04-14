Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Gyori jaras, Hungary

Gyor
17
19 properties total found
52 m²
€ 120,188
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
52 m²
€ 120,188
650 m²
€ 587,588
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
650 m²
€ 587,588
250 m²
€ 707,777
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
250 m²
€ 707,777
210 m²
€ 243,048
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
210 m²
€ 243,048
22 m²
€ 34,721
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
22 m²
€ 34,721
1 000 m²
€ 507,462
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 507,462
220 m²
€ 146,897
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
220 m²
€ 146,897
Commercial 1 bathroomin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 bath 21 370 m²
€ 3,605,654
275 m²
€ 440,424
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
275 m²
€ 440,424
400 m²
€ 512,804
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
400 m²
€ 512,804
Commercialin Bony, Hungary
Commercial
Bony, Hungary
6 970 m²
€ 253,731
750 m²
€ 440,691
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
750 m²
€ 440,691
110 m²
€ 120,188
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
110 m²
€ 120,188
35 m²
€ 21,901
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
35 m²
€ 21,901
3 300 m²
€ 1,068,342
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 300 m²
€ 1,068,342
500 m²
€ 411,312
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
500 m²
€ 411,312
1 000 m²
€ 527,079
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 527,079
We offer an excellent opportunity for investors . The first and upper floors, 1000 m2 area,…
353 m²
€ 110,208
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
353 m²
€ 110,208
COOL OPPORTUNITY! I offer a family house in a Győr island for sale.under the house a complet…
Commercialin Abda, Hungary
Commercial
Abda, Hungary
200 m²
€ 84,952
In Győr direct region, on Abda, frequented place, where it is transit traffic considerable…

